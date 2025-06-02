Weetabix Pays Tribute To Raye's Viral Moment

This week, the British singer-songwriter Raye celebrated hitting a billion streams of her single “Escapism” by eating Weetabix from her Spotify commemorative plaque and sharing the moment online with the caption “God bless TikTok.”

Now that she’s had hers, Weetabix is returning the compliment in a campaign created by BBH, which hits the streets of Croydon – Raye’s hometown.

A series of large-format posters will appear, featuring four records. Three look like normal vinyl LPs but one is shiny gold with a label saying “Croydon’s Very Own”. The poster also features the iconic Weetabix strapline: “Have you had yours?”

Lorraine Rothwell, Head of Brand and Marketing at Weetabix, said: "When Raye turned her streaming success into a Weetabix moment, we knew we had to celebrate her in true Croydon style. She’s a cultural icon, and this playful tribute is our way of saying – she’s clearly had hers!"