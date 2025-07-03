Work Of The Week
Burger King's 'Arch Nemesis'; 'Jurrasic World Rebirth' for the AA and More...
03 July 2025
'Arch Nemesis' for Burger King UK by BBH London
Burger King UK is turning up the heat in the battle for burger dominance and throwing some serious shade at McDonald’s new ‘Big Arch’, with a flame-grilled response of its own.
In a cheeky new reactive OOH campaign, Burger King puts the Whopper front and centre as the official Arch Nemesis of its golden rival.
'Gen AI Campaign' For Jessica McCormack by Gravity Road
Diamond jewellery brand Jessica McCormack is using the power of Gen AI to showcase its bridal collection in unexpected settings.
With the exception of the beautiful, handcrafted diamond jewellery, the films are 100 per cent Gen AI, created by creative studio Gravity Road.
‘The Drink That Has It All’ for DASH by The Or
Dash, the disruptor brand known for its deliciously simple, real fruit-infused drinks, has made its national TV debut with a striking new campaign and brand platform, 'The Drink That Has It All'.
The 30” TV spot follows the gloriously uncompromising life of a woman at the heart of a seven-person polycule.
'A wee bit of Scotland that's come a long way' for Walker's Shortbread by New Commercial Arts
From one Scottish legend to another, Walker’s Shortbread revealed that tennis star Andy Murray has been announced as its first-ever brand ambassador, in a multi-year partnership that is a celebration of Scotland at its finest – spotlighting the shared sense of national heritage, pride, and understated charm of two of Scotland’s most famous exports.
'The Filet-O-Fish Facebook Society of 2012' for McDonald's by Leo Burnett
McDonald’s are playfully reviving an old Facebook group from 2012 dedicated to the Filet-O-Fish, to celebrate the product’s often overlooked fandom.
One of those die-hard fans set up a Facebook group dedicated to Filet-O-Fish® in 2012. Sadly, it did not catch on, amassing only 6 followers. But now, 13 years later, McDonald’s are reviving this group with the goal of making it the success it always should have been, in partnership with Leo UK.
'Everyone Needs a Squad' for EE by Saatchi & Saatchi
EE, the lead partner of the Home Nations Football Associations, has launched 'Everyone Needs a Squad' ahead of the summer tournament in Switzerland kicking off on 2nd July 2025. The campaign spotlights the power of football to equip young girls with the confidence and community they need to thrive on and off the pitch.
'Vampires' for The AA by The Gate
The AA has unveiled a new ad to promote its breakdown service. The latest spot builds on the brand’s successful platform, 'It’s OK, I’m with The AA' and this time, things take a supernatural turn.
Titled 'Vampires', the ad follows two vampires who find themselves in a tense situation in which their convertible breaks down just as the sun begins to rise.
'Check out PayPal' for PayPal by Edelman and Leo UK
PayPal is making waves this summer with the launch of a $15 million integrated marketing campaign in the UK. Fronted by actor Will Ferrell, the campaign showcases the new 3% cashback promotion on customers’ chosen category of either fashion, dining, home and transport when using PayPal to checkout online.
'There's No Taste Like Home' for Ribena by BBH
For many, Ribena is a vivid reminder of childhood, of simple pleasures, connection with family and loved ones, and a comforting sense of home. This insight led to the creative idea behind Ribena’s new brand platform: 'There’s No Taste Like Home'.
The films follow the story of two siblings as they share their favourite childhood drink.
'Jurassic World Rebirth' for The AA by The Gate
The AA has partnered with the action-packed new cinematic event, Jurassic World Rebirth, with an OOH campaign timed to coincide with the release of the film in UK cinemas on 2 July.
Designed and created by creative communications agency The Gate London, with media planning by the7stars and built by New Substance, the campaign demonstrates that with The AA, drivers are always prepared for whatever the road throws at them, even if it's a giant Titanosaurus.
