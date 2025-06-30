EE Inspires Girls With Confidence On And Off The Pitch

EE, the lead partner of the Home Nations Football Associations, has launched a new integrated PR and marketing campaign created by Saatchi & Saatchi, Everyone Needs a Squad, ahead of the summer tournament in Switzerland kicking off on 2 nd July 2025. The campaign spotlights the power of football to equip young girls with the confidence and community they need to thrive on and off the pitch.

In research* carried out by EE in partnership with leading child and adolescent psychologist Dr Sheila Redfern PhD – and managed by Pitch Marketing Group, who also led on the PR – findings show that being part of a football network – whether through a local team, casual kickabouts or an online community – significantly reduces the negative impact that social media and the online world can have on teenage girls’ self-esteem and confidence.

The data shows that 93% of girls who are part of a football network report feeling more confident, with over two thirds (69%) saying it gives them a sense of belonging. In contrast, of those girls who do not watch or play football, two fifths (44%) say social media has affected their confidence, while one quarter (27%) of respondents admit it has reduced their self-esteem.

Drawing on insight from this research, the campaign aims to inspire young girls to watch, play and support football, building their resilience, throughout the tournament and beyond. A focal point of the campaign is a 30-second manifesto film created by Saatchi & Saatchi. The film, narrated by a young girl, is a rallying call to highlight how football provides a supportive squad that listens and stands by you.

EE has also launched a digital hub, EE Squad – designed and built by Digitas – where girls can explore, build and grow their community around football, particularly in an online world where girls are often exposed to negativity. The platform offers routes into local football opportunities, as well as confidence-building content via EE LearnSmart. As part of the experience, Digitas has created a LearnSmart playlist featuring personal stories from Home Nations players sharing how football has shaped their confidence, resilience, and sense of belonging – on and off the pitch.

Additionally, the campaign sees the introduction of EE Squad Socials. Created by Havas Play and taking place at locations across the UK, the initiative provides a vibrant space for teen girls and their families to play, connect and celebrate their self-expression through football. The events will provide an offline environment where they can get involved in a host of creative and football related activities, watch the games live and grow their football network.