PayPal Enlists Will Ferrell In Latest Spot

The ‘Check out PayPal’ campaign, created in partnership with Leo UK, taps into optimism around summer spending while emphasising flexibility at checkout - customers can choose to pay now, pay later or over time when checking out with PayPal. The 3% cashback offer rewards everyday spending, giving users more control and helping their money go further on purchases.

Timed in line with the refreshed app rollout, the campaign will introduce teaser content across social channels, before culminating in a high-impact launch phase. This includes a live PR stunt, primetime TV placement, digital video, out-of-home (OOH) placements, targeted CRM and homepage features launching across the PayPal UK website.

“This campaign marks a transformative moment for PayPal in the UK,” commented Deborah Hayes, Senior Director of UK Marketing for PayPal. “By pairing humour with real consumer benefits, we’re showing that PayPal is no longer just the checkout button - it’s the smart, rewarding way to pay. We’re thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Will Ferrell to bring this to life, demonstrating that there’s flexibility – and personality – when you choose to checkout with PayPal.”

Encouraging consumers to “Check out PayPal This Summer”, the new campaign aims to reinforce the message that PayPal isn’t just a secure way to pay - it’s also rewarding. With cashback, flexible payment options and a refreshed app experience, PayPal is helping UK consumers make more of their summer spend.

The campaign begins with teaser content on social and via influencers from 30th of June, building to the official launch on the 1st of July across TV, OOH and digital channels.