Behind Dove's First Fully Creator-Led Campaign #ShareTheFirst

The social-first campaign is running across 14 markets to build a global conversation. In Liverpool Street it launched across 64 digital screens, with the creative mimicking a scrolling camera roll to highlight the pressure for perfection line that women feel under.

Discussing the initiative and the experience of developing a fully creator-led campaign is Sarah Potter, global PR and influencer director, Dove.

Creative Salon: How does the #ShareTheFirst activation move forward Dove's message of Real Beauty?

Sarah Potter: For more than two decades, Dove has been committed to making beauty a source of happiness, not anxiety. #ShareTheFirst is a continuation of this mission, encouraging women to embrace beauty on their own terms and reclaim the joy in sharing life’s real, spontaneous moments. A staggering six out of ten women refrain from posting special moments simply because they are unhappy with their appearance in a photo. We don’t want women to lose these moments of Real Beauty – we want to help show that beauty exists in spontaneity and self-acceptance. It’s a powerful moment that reframes what “picture perfect” really means.

CS: What was the brief and intention behind it?

SP: Rooted in the insight and universal behaviour that 9 in 10 women take up to 50 photos before posting one online, we’re encouraging women to share the first, unfiltered photo they take - before edits, filters, or multiple retakes. The brief was simple yet meaningful: co-create a movement with creators around the world that celebrates Real Beauty through an unfiltered photo.

CS: This is the brand's first campaign featuring entirely creator-made content – how has that altered Dove’s approach to developing the work?

SP: On Dove, we believe in what we call ‘Other’s Say’ vs ‘Brand Say’. We believe in bringing influential voices into our brand ecosystem. We have spent years building strong communities of people that share the same values and purpose. Relationships are never a one-off transaction.

With #ShareTheFirst, creators weren’t just amplifying the campaign – they were shaping it from the ground up. We stepped back from traditional production methods and instead worked collaboratively with our global community of creators, allowing their personal experiences and creative instincts to guide the tone, visuals, and storytelling. There was no official photo shoot– we used authentic, creator-generated content exactly as it was shared. This content was then featured in out-of-home placements, making the creators’ voices and stories visible in public spaces. It’s a testament to the strong, lasting relationships we’ve built with our creator community and a bold reflection of our commitment to real, unfiltered beauty.

CS: How were the creators identified and chosen?

SP: We harnessed Dove’s global community of creators from more than 10 markets to bring #ShareTheFirst to life. The influential voices of @raniamvr, @naomi.native, and @_meaganwells played an integral role from the beginning, with their content launching on social and later featured in OOH. Lucy Reeves, a UK based content creator and body confidence advocate was also part of the early development process, helping to test and refine the campaign through real-world insights and lived experience. Each brought their own personal perspective and creative style to the campaign, resulting in a beautiful collection of stories that are globally relevant yet deeply personal.

CS: Unilever has already indicated that half of its ad spend will move towards creators – why is that a strategy that works for Dove and its messaging?

SP: Influencers are a powerful engine for brands. They have a fantastic power to help brands stand out in culture. On Dove, we have spent years building strong communities of people that share the same values and purpose. Relationships are never a one-off transaction.

For years, we’ve partnered with creators who share our values and reflect the diverse, authentic beauty of real people. Investing in creators isn’t just about evolving with media trends, it’s about deepening our connection to communities in a way that feels authentic. Creators bring unmatched credibility. This ongoing approach allows us to meet people where they are, with content that reflects who they are. It’s not just effective, it’s the foundation of our social-first marketing strategy.