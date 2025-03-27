A Farm And A Studio: The Making Of Edelman UK's ECDs

Creative Salon: What role did creativity play in your childhood?

Jamie George Cordwell: I was quite fortunate in that my dad, being a photographer, had a studio and worked on shoots, so I was around sets from quite a young age. On the downside (I’m not going to tell you which ones because there might still be photos around) I was drafted-in to be the little boy in some of the adverts.

But actually, it was great because there were always agency people around and, for me, it was a way to see everything that was going on behind the camera. We always see the finished product, and as consumers, I don’t think people need to see the work that goes into it, but I think part of being a creative is having a curious mind, and you always want to know how things work, at least I do, so that was a part of it. I was quite fortunate that this was back in the days of film so my dad would take me into the dark room and show me how the processing worked and it set me off on this path of creation. There was never an age where there wasn’t a sketchbook in my hand or something similar.

James Woods: My experience was the total opposite. I grew up on a small rural farm in Suffolk. I recently read Stephen Fry, beause he’s from Norfolk, say he grew up miles away from the nearest avocado and I feel that’s true of me. My grandparents were farmers, my dad’s a farmer and my family always lived in that small area. But I got into design at school and a cousin who was quite a bit older than me, suddenly left university and got a design job at Lotus. No one from our family, or that area, had a job like that but it lit a spark in me to realise it was possible. That was the glimmer that started it, I realised that there’s a whole world out there.

I don’t regret the rural experience at all. It’s quite amazing being outside and inventive in what you’re doing. There’s also a level of freedom because your parents often didn’t know where you were and you and your mates had bikes and you could all get away. Mum and dad worked on the farm so they were often down at the field and you did have to get up to your own stuff and invent your own fun. There was creativity and freedom in that.

Was there any particularly inspirational people or a moment that helped shape your path or way of thinking?

JW It was a teacher. He was about half my height but he was incredibly neat and precise. He was a design teacher and he just had this area of calm up in one end of the school which was the design space. The school was quite chaotic, it was an ordinary state school but you just went into this area of calm. Everything was immaculate and perfect. It brought focus and attention to detail and you could just go and hide away there.

I remember him telling me that he’d done a design exam once and he’d drawn it all from the wrong perspective and only realised in the last five minutes. I asked him if he tried to draw it out again and he said "no" because he’d put so much detail into it.

He thought in this calm quite intense way. I remember him talking to my mate who wasn’t into design at all and my mate had done a piece of work where you could tell he hadn’t put any effort into it. He said, “So you couldn’t do it any better?” My mate said, “No, I’m just not into it”. The teacher said “That’s a shame. I’ve got £100 in my pocket – can you do it any better?” And my mate replied, “Well maybe I could”. Then the teacher said, “Well I haven’t, so can you do it better?"

There were a few of us who just got sucked in by the intensity and learned these design principles.

JGC If I go back to my early days I have to bring it back to my parents. I was fortunate that they worked in the industry. My mum worked with my dad, running the studio for him. She was creative with everything. She loves to cook, she loves to decorate and she does all the stuff around the shoots – she organises and dresses sets. It was just one of those innately creative families which was great.

As I’ve gone through my career, I’ve been really fortunate to work with some really great bosses. Every so often you think you’ve found the top person, and then you work with someone even better and you realise there’s another level to climb and then another level to climb. I like to think that every time I’ve worked with someone I try to take something away or learn a new thing. You build yourself up and you keep evolving. Just as the industry keeps evolving at a rapid piece – when digital came in I thought that was the last and final evolution and lo and behold it just keeps changing. You have to learn to embrace that change.

What does creativity mean to you?

JW I was rubbish at art at school and it took me having to do a foundation course and someone showing me how to draw. It makes you feel like a bit of a fraud because you’re not this great artist who’s trying to create art from your soul. Instead, you’ve got this thrill from solving a problem and coming up with a great little idea or fix whether it’s getting out of doing a layout on a graphic design course or whether it’s something bigger.

I wanted to be a graphic designer and so I started on a graphic design course and when I started getting my portfolio together every page had some kind of trick or gimmick to get me out of doing a layout. It became increasingly obvious to my tutor as it was to anyone else and I found out about the advertising course at Bucks where all they were interested in was the ideas. And that drew me there.

And it’s finding those ideas that have also driven me here. Now that it’s within culture you have to work even harder because you have to ask; "Why would anyone give a shit?" When you talk about DP World and the problems are just bigger and harder and scarier but also more satisfying when you crack them.

When I worked at Fallon, you worked with people who created these amazing films and content and it was all inspiring to see. But what I get really excited about is the idea behind it. I think what’s always intrigued me is wondering; "How the hell did they get to that?"

JGC I always struggle with that question because I feel that creativity is innate to everything I do. It just so happens that I managed to find a career into which I can channel that. I’m not just creative within the hours of nine to five. I paint. I love to cook. It comes across in everything I do.

That’s whether it’s problem-solving, when I’m painting or how I approach a video game. I think if you’re creative it’s at the core of how you approach life. We sometimes pigeonhole creativity as being reserved to the halls of the Tate or advertising award shows, but it can be in how you put your dinner together too.

I struggle with that because it’s really hard to answer. It’s just a part of me, it’s as much a part of me as the rest of my personality or my shiny bald head.

I’m also very competitive. It gets to the point where I took up the hobby of painting as its not competitive just to give myself some stress-free moments. And then I started entering painting competitions and challenging myself there. It got to the point where I was telling myself to chill out. But it's probably innate in all creatives to want to be better at whatever they’re creating. That competitive side goes hand-in-hand because you can’t be passionate without being competitive. You never find someone super-passionate but blasé about what they’ve made.