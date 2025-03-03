There's A New Creative Leader In Town

Creative Salon: Tell us about your route to advertising, was it always your dream?

Emiliano De Pietri: I originally wanted to be a journalist. I went to Sarah Lawrence College in New York—a very small liberal arts school—and had lofty aspirations; my hero was Ernest Hemingway. I did start as a journalist at a newspaper in Madrid but a friend who worked as a producer in an agency thought I should give advertising creativity a shot. It was a very unusual way of entering the industry because I studied English and that gave me writing skills but I never went to Miami Ad school, for example - it was straight from journalism into advertising. They might seem like close disciplines but they’re not. When you work for a client that's a newspaper, you realise how different the cultures and sensitivities are.

As a creative, then, are you more of a writer than a visual person?

I'm definitely a writer. I'm not good at drawing or designing, and you can see it in my homes around the world—they've always looked very like a CIA safehouse.

Was it quickly apparent that advertising was for you?

Yes, it was and that made me very happy. It's funny—the first ad I shot was for a Spanish cell phone carrier. The production was so bad that we had to re-shoot it. My very first ad was a complete production disaster until we remade it and then won a local award. That award got the attention of Ogilvy, and about a year after I was hired at Y&R, I received an offer from Ogilvy and I moved to Ogilvy Madrid [where I worked] for more than 10 years. That's where I grew as a creative, became a creative director, won my first awards and took on my first global roles for Santander.

How would you describe what type of creative person you are?

There are creatives that put human insights at the center of everything they do. This a very Argentinian approach. If you look at Javi Campopiano’s body of work or just riff with him for ten minutes, you can quickly detect that innate ability to find deep, untapped, human truths. Then there are creatives who obsess over culture and generating work that leverages it and infiltrates, almost as if it was an inevitable byproduct of it. In my case, I’m fascinated by brand and product truths. I truly enjoy finding undeniable, often physical product truths and use them as a base to build entire brand platforms. It may have something to do with my journalistic background, but there’re very few things I enjoy more than visiting the factories, design studios, distilleries, etcetera where our client’s products are conceived and talk with the people who make the things we have to write about. There’s a sign over the entrance to the IKEA prototype lab in Älmhult, Sweden that reads “a prototype is worth a thousand meetings.” That tells me more about the brand’s ethos than a 100-page briefing document.

Of all the markets you've worked in, do you see huge differences in the approach to advertising, or has the industry become quite homogenised?

One of the things that changes most drastically from market-to-market is sense of humour humour - a big part of advertising. If you don’t get it right, your presentation will suffer and the work might bomb. I’ve experienced situations where not understanding a market’s intricacies and nuances led to negative outcomes. Maybe there’s an arrogance when Spaniards move to South America thinking it's the same language, when that couldn’t be further from the truth. You have to be very humble and listen and absorb cultural nuances. Yes, there are certain elements that are the same; you need to find attention; you need to find insights; you want to be go beyond TV and really infiltrate, but there are cultural nuances that if you don't take them into consideration, you will have a hard time.

Now you're going to be based in London - was that always an ambition?

London is one of the two capitals of creativity. For any creative, coming here is amazing. My dad was a political cartoonist and a very crucial part of his career happened in London. In his early 20s, he started by washing dishes and doing his first cartoons. Then newspapers began buying his work, and he was able to stop washing dishes and become a cartoonist. His style, his view of the world, and his humour were all shaped by London. In my family, London has always had that sense of place you go and it changes you and has an impact on your career that maybe other destinations wouldn’t. When you see the level of work coming out of the city—not just in advertising, in any creative field—it's staggering. Coming to London was one of my North Stars.

What does creativity mean to you?

As the son of an artist and a theatre actress, creativity is everything - the only thing I could possibly do with my life. Even when I was thinking of being a journalist, I was looking more into Tom Wolfe’s work, non-fiction work with a creative element. Creativity is the only thing that I lived and breathed in my home and had I become an accountant, I don't know how my parents would have reacted. It's not even a scenario I consider, right?

So did you have a particularly creative childhood?

Yeah, I don't think they were pushy about it because it was there, I was surrounded by it.

They didn't need to push it into me, I just absorbed it. But it was quickly apparent that I was not good at drawing. For some reason, I did not inherit that from my dad. But then we realised I was pretty good at anything verbal and writing. And the teacher started saying, ‘Hey, your son is pretty good. You brought a very good story’. So, okay, I thought so maybe that's my way.

Did you inherit any of your mum's theatrical flair?

A little bit, yes—and that has come in handy in this industry.

I did take some theatre classes at college and you don't want to overdo the theatrics, of course, but a little bit of that sometimes, when reading a manifesto or revealing a big idea, the inflection, a little dramatic pause can go a long way.

We heard you even get roped into doing voiceovers for ads.

Yeah it's true. Sometimes we’ll call a professional voiceover artist and they have perfect diction, perfect accent, perfect everything but sometimes they don't fully grasp the depth of that, every single nuance. And of course, you are the creative behind it, so you're going to read it maybe in a more imperfect way, which sometimes is actually a good thing. And you're going to read it with a passion and inflections in your voice that convey that you truly care in a way that maybe sometimes professional voice over artists will not.

Was there a particular moment of inspiration when you thought, ‘I really want to be a creative person’?

Yes, at different stages. As a kid, my parents had this habit of taking me to films that were not appropriate for my age. I saw 2001 by Stanley Kubrick when I was incredibly young. It’s nearly three hours long with minimal dialogue, and I was completely blown away. I will always remember watching that film and the impact it had on me.