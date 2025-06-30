Dash

DASH's TV Debut Cements Status As 'The Drink That Has It All'

Created by The Or, the campaign celebrates the disruptor with eye-catching OOH and a bold TV spot

By Creative Salon

30 June 2025

Dash, the disruptor brand known for its deliciously simple, real fruit-infused drinks, has made its national TV debut with a striking new campaign and brand platform. Created by The Or, it boldly rejects compromise. 

‘The Drink That Has It All’ has been developed by independent shop The Or, following their appointment by DASH to bring a new brand platform to life. The hero film is directed by Somesuch’s Freddie Waters.

The 30” TV spot follows the gloriously uncompromising life of a woman at the heart of a seven-person polycule. The ad is a vibrant, tongue-in-cheek celebration of living life without limits, embodying DASH’s playful ethos and the joyful spirit of embracing more, not less.  

The hero film launches on TV from 1st July and is supported by a bold and eye-catching OOH campaign, which brings the platform ‘The Drink That Has It All’ to life. It will reach 30% of UK adults 12 times this summer.

The campaign is a major moment for the brand, marking DASH’s largest ever media spend, it will be supported by UK-wide social media, in addition to a national sampling campaign across London, Bristol, Manchester and Birmingham.

Jack Scott, Founder and CMO at DASH commented, “Compromising is quite simply, boring. People are fed up with being told what they shouldn’t have, so we’re flipping the traditional wellness script and injecting it with flavour and fun. For our TV debut, we wanted to show how, with DASH, you don’t need to choose between what tastes good and what is good for you. Phenomenal flavour made from real fruit. And just like we don’t compromise on flavour, at DASH, we don’t compromise on creativity, so we’re thrilled to partner with creative powerhouse The Or and Freddie Waters to bring this campaign to life in a way that encapsulates our playful and daring nature.”

Paulo Salomao, Managing Partner at The Or added “At The Or, we love brands that take a clear stance, and DASH, as one of the UK’s fastest growing drinks brands, have an unwavering commitment to having it all. We wanted to bring the brand’s character to the forefront through ‘The Drink That Has it All’ platform, using an amusing zeitgeist representation of the enjoyment achieved through ditching compromises with DASH. We’re excited to be a part of the brand’s journey in further disrupting the market, bringing the wonders of wonky fruit to the masses.”

Credits

DASH

Jack Scott - Co-Founder

Bridget Hirst - Head of Brand

James Peach - Marketing Director

Emma Fisher - Design Lead

The Or London

Paulo Salomao - Managing Partner

Sarah Oberman - Strategy Partner

Metz ti Bryan - Production Partner

Seb Covino - Creative
Jiaan Koch - Brand Director 

Zoe D’Avignon - Strategy Director

Joe Stone - Designer

Somesuch
Chris Watling - Executive Producer

Adam Farley - Producer

Freddie Waters - Director

Joao Padua - DOP

Electric Theatre Collective (VFX & Colour)

Luke Morrison - Head of Colour

Soledad Martin & Alex Gabucci - VFX Leads

Renata Fabri - Post-Producer

Shift Post
Rachael Spann - Editor

Squadron Venture Media

Tom Lucas - Partner

King Lear (Recording Studio)

