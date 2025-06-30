DASH's TV Debut Cements Status As 'The Drink That Has It All'

Dash , the disruptor brand known for its deliciously simple, real fruit-infused drinks, has made its national TV debut with a striking new campaign and brand platform. Created by The Or, it boldly rejects compromise.

‘The Drink That Has It All’ has been developed by independent shop The Or, following their appointment by DASH to bring a new brand platform to life. The hero film is directed by Somesuch’s Freddie Waters.

The 30” TV spot follows the gloriously uncompromising life of a woman at the heart of a seven-person polycule. The ad is a vibrant, tongue-in-cheek celebration of living life without limits, embodying DASH’s playful ethos and the joyful spirit of embracing more, not less.