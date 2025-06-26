Burger King UK Stokes The Flames of Rivalry With McDonald's Once Again
The ambient OOH stunt was delivered by BBH London
26 June 2025
Burger King UK is turning up the heat in the battle for burger dominance and throwing some serious shade at McDonald’s new ‘Big Arch’, with a flame-grilled response of its own.
In a cheeky new reactive OOH campaign, Burger King puts the Whopper front and centre as the official Arch Nemesis of its golden rival - a reminder that while the Big Arch may be new, the Whopper has been ruling the grill since 1954.
Credits
Campaign title: Burger King - Arch Nemesis
Advertising agency: BBH
ECD: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães
Creative director: Lawrence Bushell
Copywriter: Katy David
Art director: Simran Sidhu
Designer: Keiti Collins
Strategy Director: Arabella Saunders
Managing Director: James Rice
Senior Account Director: Louis Haskell
Account manager: Charlie Morgan
Agency print producer: Pippa White
Media agency: Walk-in-Media