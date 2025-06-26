Burger King UK Stokes The Flames of Rivalry With McDonald's Once Again

Burger King UK is turning up the heat in the battle for burger dominance and throwing some serious shade at McDonald’s new ‘Big Arch’, with a flame-grilled response of its own.



In a cheeky new reactive OOH campaign, Burger King puts the Whopper front and centre as the official Arch Nemesis of its golden rival - a reminder that while the Big Arch may be new, the Whopper has been ruling the grill since 1954.