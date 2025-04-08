Whoppers aren't just for kings

Why ideas should be uncomfortable

Evans highlights that some of her proudest moments have been when Burger King has been at its most irreverent – for example ahead of the 2019 election when the brand came out with an ad on the side of a bus outside the houses of parliament which read: ‘Another Whopper on the side of the bus. Must be an election’ with a burger plastered on the poster. A play on the fact that 'whopper' is also another word for a lie and a timely opportunity to show off Burger King’s hero product and playful ethos.

She adds that the idea, which garnered huge coverage across the world, was created in a spur- of-the-moment WhatsApp conversation with BBH and turned around in 24 hours.

And ‘Foodfillment’ was created with a similarly brave spirit. “If we were going to talk about delivery, we wanted to do it in a way that meant something, was brave, and cut through,” Evans explains.

She adds that although the idea (centred around the intense hunger many women feel post labour) was presented by BBH pre-pandemic, but when it came up again last year the brand felt the timing was right as delivery had boomed: “The team represented it in the context of delivery and suddenly we though ‘Oh wow, how can we do this?’”

Evans explains that they worked hard to ensure the imagery was removed from the idyllic “glowing, nurturing and loving” view of women after labour. “You might be all of those things, but you’re also bloody starving,” she emphasises.

The team was aware that the idea would generate conversation. “We often say that a brief or an idea isn’t doing its job if it doesn’t make us feel a bit uncomfortable,” Evans says.