AA Declares Even Vampires Trust Its Services

The Gate is behind the work, which takes a supernatural turn

By Creative Salon

01 July 2025

In a spot created by The Gate, the AA has unveiled a new ad to promote its breakdown service. The latest spot builds on the brand’s successful platform, “It’s OK, I’m with The AA” and this time, things take a supernatural turn.

Titled Vampires, the ad – created by creative and communications agency The Gate London – follows two vampires who find themselves in a tense situation in which their convertible breaks down just as the sun begins to rise. With dawn fast approaching, one of them starts to panic until the driver calmly drops the magic words: “It’s OK, I’m with The AA.”

Directed by Si & Ad through Academy Films, the ad continues the campaign’s signature hyperbolic style, blending humour and high-stakes drama to showcase the speed with which The AA gets their members back on the road. Running across TV, Vampires reinforces The AA’s position not just as the UK’s leading breakdown provider, but also as the value of being with the best. 

“ ‘It’s OK. I’m with The AA’ has really connected with people. It lets us explore plenty of scenarios, even one with vampires like in this case, always reinforcing the same truth: drivers trust The AA, and that trust makes all the difference when things go wrong”, said Lucas Peon, Chief Creative Officer at The Gate.

Simone Scaysbrook, Head of Marketing Marketing at The AA, said:  “Our latest advert continues the light-hearted tone of our ‘It’s OK. I’m with The AA’ campaign, reminding people that even in the most unpredictable or perilous moments, it’s OK, because The AA have got you covered.  While the scenarios may raise a smile, the message is important; reliable breakdown cover matters. We want our customers to feel reassured, knowing that with The AA, they have the best breakdown cover, no matter what their journey throws at them.”

Since 1905, The AA has been putting drivers first, delivering expert help whenever and wherever it’s needed.

Credits

The AA:

Claire Mansell – Senior Marketing Manager 

Simone Scaysbrook – Head of Marketing – Offline

Sen Mansourpour – Director of Acquisition and Product

The Gate

Georgie James – Account Manager 

Blake Field – Senior Account Director 

Vicky Janaway – Chief Client Officer 

Stephanie Cleak – Producer 

Ben Milligan – Strategy Partner 

Kit Altin – Chief Strategy Officer

Max Gill-Engel – Creative 

Bryn Walters – Creative 

Rob Bovington – Executive Creative Director 

Lucas Peon – Chief Creative Officer 

Production

Production: Academy Films

Directors: Si and Ad 

Producer: Tom Cartwright

Post Production 

Post production: Absolute

Post Production Producer: Dannica Green

VFX: Gus Ribeiro

Sound Studio: Grand Central Studios

Sound Engineer: Gary Turnbull

