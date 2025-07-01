AA Declares Even Vampires Trust Its Services

In a spot created by The Gate, the AA has unveiled a new ad to promote its breakdown service. The latest spot builds on the brand’s successful platform, “It’s OK, I’m with The AA” and this time, things take a supernatural turn.

Titled Vampires, the ad – created by creative and communications agency The Gate London – follows two vampires who find themselves in a tense situation in which their convertible breaks down just as the sun begins to rise. With dawn fast approaching, one of them starts to panic until the driver calmly drops the magic words: “It’s OK, I’m with The AA.”

Directed by Si & Ad through Academy Films, the ad continues the campaign’s signature hyperbolic style, blending humour and high-stakes drama to showcase the speed with which The AA gets their members back on the road. Running across TV, Vampires reinforces The AA’s position not just as the UK’s leading breakdown provider, but also as the value of being with the best.