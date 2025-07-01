AA Declares Even Vampires Trust Its Services
The Gate is behind the work, which takes a supernatural turn
01 July 2025
In a spot created by The Gate, the AA has unveiled a new ad to promote its breakdown service. The latest spot builds on the brand’s successful platform, “It’s OK, I’m with The AA” and this time, things take a supernatural turn.
Titled Vampires, the ad – created by creative and communications agency The Gate London – follows two vampires who find themselves in a tense situation in which their convertible breaks down just as the sun begins to rise. With dawn fast approaching, one of them starts to panic until the driver calmly drops the magic words: “It’s OK, I’m with The AA.”
Directed by Si & Ad through Academy Films, the ad continues the campaign’s signature hyperbolic style, blending humour and high-stakes drama to showcase the speed with which The AA gets their members back on the road. Running across TV, Vampires reinforces The AA’s position not just as the UK’s leading breakdown provider, but also as the value of being with the best.
“ ‘It’s OK. I’m with The AA’ has really connected with people. It lets us explore plenty of scenarios, even one with vampires like in this case, always reinforcing the same truth: drivers trust The AA, and that trust makes all the difference when things go wrong”, said Lucas Peon, Chief Creative Officer at The Gate.
Simone Scaysbrook, Head of Marketing Marketing at The AA, said: “Our latest advert continues the light-hearted tone of our ‘It’s OK. I’m with The AA’ campaign, reminding people that even in the most unpredictable or perilous moments, it’s OK, because The AA have got you covered. While the scenarios may raise a smile, the message is important; reliable breakdown cover matters. We want our customers to feel reassured, knowing that with The AA, they have the best breakdown cover, no matter what their journey throws at them.”
Since 1905, The AA has been putting drivers first, delivering expert help whenever and wherever it’s needed.
Credits
The AA:
Claire Mansell – Senior Marketing Manager
Simone Scaysbrook – Head of Marketing – Offline
Sen Mansourpour – Director of Acquisition and Product
The Gate
Georgie James – Account Manager
Blake Field – Senior Account Director
Vicky Janaway – Chief Client Officer
Stephanie Cleak – Producer
Ben Milligan – Strategy Partner
Kit Altin – Chief Strategy Officer
Max Gill-Engel – Creative
Bryn Walters – Creative
Rob Bovington – Executive Creative Director
Lucas Peon – Chief Creative Officer
Production
Production: Academy Films
Directors: Si and Ad
Producer: Tom Cartwright
Post Production
Post production: Absolute
Post Production Producer: Dannica Green
VFX: Gus Ribeiro
Sound Studio: Grand Central Studios
Sound Engineer: Gary Turnbull