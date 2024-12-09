From Rituals To Revenue: How Everyday Behaviours Can Fuel Brand Meaning

What signs can marketers look for to know they’ve been accepted into a consumer’s personal rituals, and how can they keep that trust over time?

Altin: There are two parts to this. First, we have obvious examples—brands that have been around for ages and have pushed hard on rituals, like Guinness, Oreo, or Kit Kat. They’ve integrated these rituals into the culture, which is fantastic. It takes significant time and investment to make that happen, but if you can achieve it, that’s great.

On the other side, there’s something potentially more interesting, especially for brands that haven’t yet ventured into this space. Here, you can start to observe the size of behaviours around your brand that are just beginning to emerge. For instance, in FMCG, it might be how people interact with packaging or the way they consume a product. In other categories, it could manifest differently, but the key is to identify these organic, nascent behaviours that are starting to bubble up.

There will be specific behaviours forming around your product or service, and that’s where you can begin to play a role. The challenge is to think about how you can facilitate this. How can you breathe life into it? How can you support it and turn it into something larger?

What we’ve discovered is that it’s often more effective to enhance and facilitate existing behaviours rather than trying to create something from scratch. The exciting part is that for many brands and categories, these organic behaviours are already there. They might start small, perhaps within tight-knit groups, but they have the potential to grow significantly.

Lloyd Malcolm: Where brands are getting it really right and responding effectively is when they genuinely observe what people are doing naturally with their products and categories. It's essential to think with a wide-angle perspective—not just looking at how someone engages with my chocolate bar, coffee brand, or moisturizer, but more broadly, considering what’s happening in the entire category.

Brands should keenly observe how consumers are hacking different services or products to make them more useful and meaningful in their lives. What are they doing to enhance their experiences? It’s also vital to engage in dialogue with clients about these insights. The brands that embrace this holistic approach are the ones that will see rituals beginning to weave themselves into the fabric of their customers' lives.

How do you measure success when a brand becomes part of a consumer’s ritual?

Lloyd Malcolm: Ultimately, this is about embedding brands more deeply into people’s lives. Metrics like penetration or consumer lifetime value come into play here. We haven’t proven that out just yet—it’s something we’ll continue to explore in chapter two. But in the end, it’s all about finding ways to weave those brands into people’s lives more often.

Another thing we found is this idea of scope and breadth. Once a brand becomes known for a moment, for an emotional transformation, you can essentially bottle that up and bring it into wider contexts. Take Magnum ice cream, for example. That crunch into the chocolate instantly conjures a sense of summer and pure indulgence. And if you look at their Cannes-winning ad this year, they took that brand idea and transposed it into winter: the moment sunlight breaks through, you crunch into the chocolate and are instantly transported to summer, to a moment of joy. So, if you truly understand the assets and emotional role your brand plays, you can expand the scope and the conversation you’re able to have with consumers.

Altin: The magic in rituals for brands is that their elements can be deeply idiosyncratic. One of the things we’ve discovered is that, while rituals used to be more rigid—tied to big collectives where only certain things by certain people could be part of them, like religious or cultural rituals—today, people are creating them with whatever they’ve got. And that’s powerful because it means your brand could be part of that.

Even better, once something becomes part of a ritual, it’s tough to replace. If someone’s ritual before a big meeting is to drink a can of Coke, then Pepsi simply won’t do. That’s how rituals work—they rely on particular ingredients that create a personal transformation. So, for brands, there’s a loyalty factor in play, and it’s lasting because, as we found in our research, people often stick with their rituals for five years or more. It’s a loyalty play and a longevity play all in one.

But there’s also the meaning and emotional side. We know that, unfortunately, people don’t care about brands—or at least, not as much as we’d like them to. But if your brand is part of someone’s ritual, then it becomes part of something they do care about, something meaningful to them. And suddenly, your brand has a far stronger emotional connection with that person.