Could Kamala Harris Cull The Zombie Leader?

Well beyond the borders of the USA, believers in democracy are rooting for a Kamala Harris victory in its presidential contest. A vastly smaller sub-set is also excited because of the blow that a Harris win would strike to the dead ideas of leadership that still walk amongst us in the form of ‘Zombie Leaders’ such as her opponent, Donald Trump.

This geeky sub-set, of which I am one, are devotees of the definition of leadership set out in the wonderfully spiky and unusually readable academic paper by Alexander Haslam, Mats Alvesson and Stephen Reicher: ‘Zombie Leadership: Dead Ideas That Still Walk Among Us.’

Its thesis is that ‘Zombie Leadership’ is a collection of debunked and outmoded ideas about leadership that persist because they benefit elites, simplify complex social dynamics, and flatter the powerful. These ideas suggest that leadership is about the singular, larger-than-life figure with special, inherent qualities – often male and often occupying the highest ranks of society.

Where Zombie Leaders Roam

‘Zombie Leadership’ is prevalent in every leadership sphere from cut-throat VCs to tech titans and crypto bros, it’s in the cult of the founder and the captain of industry, it’s the valorised “strongman” or woman in politics, the gilet-sporting masters and mistresses of the universe and made-up media magnates like Logan Roy - and all his offspring.

The persistence of this model, despite modern challenges that demand more nuanced, inclusive and adaptable leadership, stifles progress. It perpetuates inequality by concentrating power in the hands of a select few, often marginalising women (though women can also be ‘Zombie Leaders’) people of colour and those outside the traditional elite.

The eight axioms of ‘Zombie Leadership’, as outlined in the paper, are problematic beliefs that persist despite being debunked. In summary:

Leadership is all about leaders The sole focus on the individual leader – which ignores the importance of followers, teams and collective dynamics.



All great leaders ‘have’ specific qualities The assumption that inherent traits (like charisma or intelligence) make a person a leader which ignores that leadership is often about how followers perceive these qualities.



All great leaders do specific things The claim that effective leaders follow a fixed set of behaviours - which overlooks the importance of context and adaptability in leadership.



We all know a great leader when we see one The assumption that there is a universal consensus on what makes a leader great – though in reality perceptions of leadership are shaped by personal and cultural biases.

All leadership is the same The suggestion that leadership is universal across all contexts – which ignores how leadership must adapt to different situations and group needs.



Leadership is a special skill limited to special people The idea that only an elite few can be leaders - reinforcing hierarchy and marginalising potential leadership from others in a group.



Leadership is always good and it is always good for everyone The assumption that leadership is inherently beneficial - in practice, leadership can perpetuate inequality and only serve certain groups.

People can’t cope without leaders The suggestion that groups need leaders to function effectively - though research shows that groups can self-organise and sometimes perform better without designated leaders.

These axioms, the paper argues, support hierarchical, elitist models of leadership and ignore the complexity and collaborative nature of effective leadership.

The US Election's Influence

What happens if you view the recent convention and debate speeches by Harris and Trump, and by those for and against them, through this ‘Zombie Leadership’ lens? Well, you will find its themes are unwittingly woven throughout.

For example, at the Democrat convention, Bill Clinton said, “Kamala Harris [is] for the people. And the other guy who’s proved even more than the first go-around that he’s about me, myself and I” followed memorably by, “…he mostly talks about himself, right? So, the next time you hear him don’t count the lies. Count the “I’s”. Count the “I’s”.”

Or when Donald Trump bigged up Viktor Orban in the TV debate, “They call him a strong man. He’s a tough person. Smart.” Before going on to say, “Look, Viktor Orban said it. He said the most respected, most feared person is Donald Trump.”

And the definition of modern, non-zombie leadership: "The process whereby one or more people motivate one or more other people to contribute to the achievement of collective goals (of any form) by shaping beliefs, values, and understandings in context rather than by exercising stick-and-carrot behavioural control.”

From ‘Zombie Leadership: Dead Ideas That Still Walk Among Us’ is strongly echoed in Kamala Harris’s assertion, “What I do offer is a new generation of leadership for our country? One who believes in what is possible, one who brings a sense of optimism about what we can do instead of always disparaging the American people.”

As potentially the first female, Black and South Asian President, Kamala Harris would be striking many blows to the established order. She could also strike fatal blows to ‘Zombie Leadership’ and be the most visible, lively manifestation of a new leadership paradigm. Well worth voting for.

Jamie Elliott is the chief executive of The Gate