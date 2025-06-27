Gravity Road launches Gen AI campaign for diamond firm Jessica McCormack

Diamond jewellery brand Jessica McCormack is using the power of Gen AI to showcase its bridal collection in unexpected settings.

With the exception of the beautiful, handcrafted diamond jewellery, the films are 100 per cent Gen AI.

Created by creative studio Gravity Road - which has now been appointed as Gen AI agency of record for the brand - the luxurious campaign reimagines the ‘ring reveal’ through a modern, surrealist lens, only made possible using AI and Brandtech’s Gen AI marketing platform, Pencil.

Blending the brand’s signature craftsmanship with cutting-edge Gen AI, the series features diamond rings emerging from unexpected natural forms - oysters, garlic, and blooms - each unfolding to reveal the ring within.

Using traditional techniques alongside Gen AI, Gravity Road was able to capture high-resolution stills of each ring and build them into immersive animated scenes, using AI to turn the ordinary into the abstract.

Jessica McCormack: “Working with Gravity Road has been really inspiring. We use a lot of traditional techniques in our jewellery making, and to see our hand-crafted pieces come to life in this super innovative, interesting way has been really exciting.”

Mark Boyd, Co-Founder of Gravity Road, said: “We’re always looking to push the boundaries of what is possible with Gen AI: moving from the ordinary to the extraordinary. Luxury brands warrant this kind of high end craft. As the AI continues to evolve, we’re able to tell more intricate stories, bringing together classic and contemporary facets of the brand. The films are 100% Gen AI except the diamond. These can never be replicated”

Matt Verity, Deputy ECD at Gravity Road, added: “This really did push the very edge of generative creativity using tools including Brandtech’s Pencil, which provided exceptional fidelity for rendering diamond textures, light play and composition, also utilising other platforms like Kling.”

Alongside Gen AI, traditional post-production - including grading and filmic grain - helped soften the hyperreal AI aesthetic and embed the visuals into more grounded, cinematic settings. This hybrid approach allowed Gravity Road to introduce abstract, dreamlike movement around recognisable luxury without losing authenticity.

The first film, which launches on Instagram this week, shows an oyster opening up to reveal a beautiful diamond ring at its centre, but with the shell then transforming into an open flower. Two further films go live in the coming months.