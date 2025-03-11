Doing the Worm: Why McCain Turned to AR gaming to promote regenerative farming

“Let me just take you up top for a better signal and a cleaner view,” declares a cutesy big-eyed worm wearing a hard hat. This is Wormy, a responsive brand character who fronts the latest stage of McCain Food’s ‘Regen Fries’ campaign, which educates consumers about agricultural farming… and also sells some fries.

Through a function of the browser-based augmented reality (AR) game, the user can talk to Wormy, the face of ‘Farms of the Future AR’, about how they like to eat their fries as he helps improve their knowledge of regenerative farming.

The game, which sees players grow potatoes to create the largest number of fries, follows an earlier version released on Roblox in 2022. This time, however, instead of targeting younger players, it aims to reach a much wider audience with its messaging.

Behind the AR Game

Developed by lead agency Gravity Road with support from AR immersive technology partner Rock Paper Reality, the game is one part of the ‘Taste Good. Feel Good.’ campaign targeting consumers across the US, Canada and UK. The initiative has been developed in support of McCain’s commitment to implement regenerative agriculture practices across 100 per cent of its acreage used to grow its potatoes by 2030.

“We think it should be as engaging for anyone to play this game,” explains Sophie Cullinane, global executive creative director for Gravity Road. “We want people to feel in their entire fry journey some association with a brand that is doing good, and Gen Z is more mindful of the brands they are choosing to spend time with.”

In the AR game, players are encouraged, through their phones, to work their way through the planting and cultivation of potatoes to win points and claim branded merch as potential rewards. Meanwhile, Wormy has his own section of the site, where the user can interact and speak with him using their phone as he answers questions about the agricultural process that produces McCain fries.

“You learn much more about how animals can be living alongside in all of our crops,” continues Cullinane, while discussing the choice of a worm as the front-facing mascot. “Because you can ask loads of questions to him in real time, it means that we're adding even more layers of information and reasons to believe to our audience while still being fun and playful. “You want to chat to him because he's got a lovely tone of voice and also the AI is groundbreaking and super fun too.”