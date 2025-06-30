andy murray

When Two Scottish Icons Meet You Get Walker's

Andy Murray is the new face of Walker's Shortbread in NCA's latest

By Creative Salon

30 June 2025

New Commercial Arts launches its new creative platform for the premium Scottish shortbread brand, Walker’s Shortbread. The family-owned company, which has been in business for more than 120 years launches its new creative platform "A wee bit of Scotland that’s come a long way”. 

From one Scottish legend to another, Walker’s Shortbread revealed that tennis star Andy Murray has been announced as its first-ever brand ambassador, in a multi-year partnership that is a celebration of Scotland at its finest – spotlighting the shared sense of national heritage, pride, and understated charm of two of Scotland’s most famous exports.

Navigating from pitch to production in under 6 weeks, New Commercial Arts enlisted acclaimed portrait photographer and director Charlie Clift to capture the film and photography in a striking, witty way.

The campaign takes inspiration from the familiar world of high-end celebrity endorsements. Except, while Andy’s peers are advertising luxury watches and designer fragrances, Walker’s have enlisted the two-time Wimbledon champion to promote a product he can truly get behind – a premium shortbread. 

In the 20” film, Clift’s striking black and white visuals are further complemented by the addition of an effortless voiceover and bespoke double bass composition, which playfully underscore Murray’s intense stare down the lens.

  • murray just face

    1/2

  • walker's ooh

    2/2

Bryony Walker, Commercial Director, Walker’s: Our new campaign is an exciting part of Walker's brand evolution - building further on the significant work we have done over recent years to develop the brand, and it reflects our continued commitment to growth

Ian Heartfield, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, New Commercial Arts: “Our aim was a simple, premium, witty, understated campaign in-keeping with the loveable Walker’s brand and the equally loveable Andy Murray.”

The campaign launches across TV and Out-of-home from Monday 30th June. OOH sites include Liverpool Street Station, Edinburgh Waverly Station, Kings Cross Station, London Bridge Station and Glasgow Central Station. Media is being handled by WPP Media. The premium Scottish shortbread brand appointed New Commercial Arts as its creative and strategic agency earlier this year.

Credits

Walker’s

Global Marketing Manager - Marianne Urquhart 

Non Executive Director - Jacqui Walker

Brand Consultant - Maurice Breen

Commercial Director- Steve McCarney

NCA

CCO – Ian Heartfield

Creative – Katie Burrell

Creative – Andy Burrell

Head of CX - Struan Wood

Strategy Lead – Ollie Gilmore 

Managing Partner - Lauren Nuttall

Account Directors – Olivia Rose / Ella Coleman

Senior Account Manager – Zahra Banday

Creative Producer – Kiti Swannell

KING HENRY

Design Studio PM – Yaz Mailoud

Designer – Christian Tunstall 

PHOTOGRAPHY

Photographer – Charlie Clift

Retouching – Charlie Clift

Grade – Charlie Clift

Photographer Agent – Beth Wightman

Photographer Producer – George Hall

BTS – Olivia Spencer

 

CREATIVE OUTPOST

Post House – Creative Outpost

Head of Production: Caroline McNulty

EP: Caroline McNulty & Charlotte Whittall 

Senior Post Producer: Ian Harland

Offline Editor: Tristram Edwards 

Senior VFX Artist: James 'Krispy' Cornwell

Colourist: Alex Nerzic 

Sound Designer: Dave Robinson 

LOVETT LOGAN ASSOCIATES

Voice over – Robbie Jack

MUSIC

Composer - Mark Rose

