When Two Scottish Icons Meet You Get Walker's

New Commercial Arts launches its new creative platform for the premium Scottish shortbread brand, Walker’s Shortbread. The family-owned company, which has been in business for more than 120 years launches its new creative platform "A wee bit of Scotland that’s come a long way”.

From one Scottish legend to another, Walker’s Shortbread revealed that tennis star Andy Murray has been announced as its first-ever brand ambassador, in a multi-year partnership that is a celebration of Scotland at its finest – spotlighting the shared sense of national heritage, pride, and understated charm of two of Scotland’s most famous exports.

Navigating from pitch to production in under 6 weeks, New Commercial Arts enlisted acclaimed portrait photographer and director Charlie Clift to capture the film and photography in a striking, witty way.