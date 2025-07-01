AA it's ok i''m with the aa

The AA `Dramatises Driver' Confidence In Jurassic World Rebirth Campaign

The timely movie tie-in OOH work has been created by The Gate London

By Creative Salon

01 July 2025

For its latest Out of Home (OOH) campaign, The AA has partnered with the action-packed new cinematic event, Jurassic World Rebirth, timed to coincide with the release of the Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment film in UK cinemas on 2 July. The AA’s campaign uses iconic dinosaurs from Jurassic World Rebirth in fun and disruptive ways to showcase the virtues of its breakdown cover, accident claims service and insurance products.

The digital OOH campaign launched first, complemented by a special build unit unveiled last weekend (28th June) at Southbank, near the London Eye. The installation captured the attention of thousands of passers-by over the weekend.

Designed and created by creative communications agency The Gate London, with media planning by the7stars and build by New Substance, the campaign demonstrates that with The AA, drivers are always  prepared for whatever the road throws at them. And what greater driving jeopardy could there be than an encounter with a giant Titanosaurus or a T. rex?

  • AA poster next to the grass

“Partnering with a movie studio is a great way to connect with audiences. Jurassic World Rebirth gave us a big cultural moment to tap into. The build captures that energy while keeping The AA’s brand clear, bold, immediate, and memorable,” said Lucas Peon, Chief Creative Officer at The Gate.

Ria Purser, Head of Brand Marketing at The AA, said: “The partnership hugely excited me. What better way to show the ultimate confidence we give UK drivers than to use such an iconic, huge and scary dino. Not only does it work brilliantly with our ‘It's OK, I'm with The AA’ platform, it completely aligns with our target family audiences and our attention-grabbing creative.”

  • AA dinosaurs

Since 1905, The AA has been putting drivers first, delivering expert help whenever and wherever it’s needed.

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in cinemas July 2, 2025.

