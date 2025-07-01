The AA `Dramatises Driver' Confidence In Jurassic World Rebirth Campaign

For its latest Out of Home (OOH) campaign, The AA has partnered with the action-packed new cinematic event, Jurassic World Rebirth, timed to coincide with the release of the Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment film in UK cinemas on 2 July. The AA’s campaign uses iconic dinosaurs from Jurassic World Rebirth in fun and disruptive ways to showcase the virtues of its breakdown cover, accident claims service and insurance products.

The digital OOH campaign launched first, complemented by a special build unit unveiled last weekend (28th June) at Southbank, near the London Eye. The installation captured the attention of thousands of passers-by over the weekend.

Designed and created by creative communications agency The Gate London, with media planning by the7stars and build by New Substance, the campaign demonstrates that with The AA, drivers are always prepared for whatever the road throws at them. And what greater driving jeopardy could there be than an encounter with a giant Titanosaurus or a T. rex?