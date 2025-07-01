Ribena BBH London

Ribena Reveals 'There's No Taste Like Home' Brand Platform

The work by BBH London celebrates its loved legacy in British homes

By Creative Salon

01 July 2025

Some tastes just take you back. As an iconic British brand with a rich heritage and widespread affection, Ribena holds a unique place in people’s hearts and minds.

For many, it is a vivid reminder of childhood, of simple pleasures, connection with family and loved ones, and a comforting sense of home. This insight led to the creative idea behind Ribena’s new brand platform, which brings together Ribena’s distinctive flavour and the memories it evokes: There’s No Taste Like Home.

Created in partnership with BBH, the campaign launches with a suite of films, directed by Maceo Frost through Knucklehead, which capture the emotion behind the moments and memories that Ribena evokes in households across the nation, while also bringing to life its unmistakable and iconic Blackcurrant taste.

The films follow the story of two siblings as they share their favourite childhood drink. As they sit back, past and present blend as the nostalgia of a classic British summer unfolds in their living room. Rain pours indoors as they relive a special moment from their childhood, splashing in puddles in the garden as their Mum brings them Ribena.

Because at its heart, Ribena is more than a drink. It’s a symbol of care, family and love. That ultimate feeling of home.

Sarah Fleetwood, Head of Ribena, Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I, comments: “Ribena has been loved by British families for generations and today it continues to evoke powerful feelings of comfort and connection for so many people. Not only do we think that is what makes our brand unique, but it’s something worth celebrating and that’s what we set out to do with this new refresh.

“It’s not so much a new campaign as a dial-up of our roots, proudly turning up the volume on what makes Ribena special for our consumers. We looked to our heritage and the answer was easy to find - there’s no taste like Ribena and no feeling quite like being at home.”

Alex Grieve, global CCO at BBH, said: “Ribena is not just a brand, it’s a national treasure. People love Ribena because it acts like a time machine taking them back to the memories and moments of home that shaped them. ‘There’s no taste like home’ reminds us, there’s no drink quite like Ribena.”

The lead ad scored a remarkable 5.9 among soft drinks buyers in System1 testing – a top-tier result that indicates exceptional growth potential. To bring the campaign to life, Ribena will invest £7 million across TV, VoD, YouTube and 60,000 points of disruption in store. The activity will run nationwide from July to September. Media was handled by EMC.

Credits:

Campaign title: There’s No Taste Like Home

Advertising agency: BBH

Ribena Brand Team: Sarah Fleetwood, Bruna Goncalves Metcalf

Global CCO: Alex Grieve

Executive Creative Director: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães

Creative Directors: Selma Ahmed, Genevieve Gransden

Planners: Emma Batho, Bethan Wotton

Client Managing Director: Bobbie Gannon

Business Lead: Sarah Rodrigues

Account directors: Ella McNicholas

Account manager: Joseph Clark

Agency film producer: Zoe Lynch

Agency assistant film producer: Ted MacDonnell

Media agency: Essencemediacom

Production company: Knucklehead

Director: Maceo Frost

DOP: Mika Altskan

Producer: Matthew Brown

Production Designer: Dan Betteridge

Production Service Company: Icon Films

Producer: Beba Yordanova

Edit House: Marsheen

Editor: Dave Davis

Assistant Editor: Ian Nabong

Edit Producer: Maya Kilic and Harriet Cawley

Post-production company: Electric Theatre Collective

Executive Producer: Magda Krimitsou

VFX Producer: Katie Sharpe

2D Supervisor: Adam Woolwich

Designer: Betty Tzouliou

Grade: Electric Theatre Collective

Colourist: Luke Morrison

Sound studio: Factory Studios

Sound engineer: Jack Hallett

Audio Producer: Olivia Endersby

Music company: Black Sheep Music

