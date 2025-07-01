Ribena Reveals 'There's No Taste Like Home' Brand Platform

Some tastes just take you back. As an iconic British brand with a rich heritage and widespread affection, Ribena holds a unique place in people’s hearts and minds.

For many, it is a vivid reminder of childhood, of simple pleasures, connection with family and loved ones, and a comforting sense of home. This insight led to the creative idea behind Ribena’s new brand platform, which brings together Ribena’s distinctive flavour and the memories it evokes: There’s No Taste Like Home.

Created in partnership with BBH, the campaign launches with a suite of films, directed by Maceo Frost through Knucklehead, which capture the emotion behind the moments and memories that Ribena evokes in households across the nation, while also bringing to life its unmistakable and iconic Blackcurrant taste.

The films follow the story of two siblings as they share their favourite childhood drink. As they sit back, past and present blend as the nostalgia of a classic British summer unfolds in their living room. Rain pours indoors as they relive a special moment from their childhood, splashing in puddles in the garden as their Mum brings them Ribena.