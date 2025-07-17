Work of the Week
Jeremy Clarkson Leads 'Banned' Hawkstone Campaign, McDonald's Goes Gaming and More...
The Best Creative, Curated
17 July 2025
'From Pitch to Pudding' for Müller by VCCP
England footballer Declan Rice trades the midfield for Müller Rice with a cheeky new flavour and a surprise café takeover.
The playful campaign combines streetwear collab energy with down-to-earth charm, bringing Müller’s joyful spirit to life, one spoonful at a time.
'Samsung Unpacked' for Samsung by Iris
The multi-sensory experience invites audiences to explore the next chapter in mobile advancement and showcase Samsung’s latest product innovations in a truly unforgettable way.
The campaign blends technology, creativity and customer interaction, forming part of Samsung's wider strategy to blend product innovation with social impact.
'Electric, but Škoda' for Skoda UK by Leo UK
By leaning into the quirks of British neighbourhoods and the humour of everyday gossip, the campaign challenges the niche stereotypes of EV ownership and invites broader audiences to reconsider electric.
It reframes EVs as a natural part of everyday life—relatable, practical, and far less ‘out there’ than people might assume.
'Getting Britain on Board' for Rail Delivery Group by TMW
Created to reframe train travel as a chance to reclaim meaningful time, the campaign highlights the emotional and practical benefits of rail journeys, positioning them as moments for connection, reflection, and productivity.
Through emotive storytelling and human insights, the campaign makes a powerful case for trains as more than just transport - they're time well spent.
'McDonald's Side Missions' for McDonald's by Leo Uk
Leo UK and McDonald’s ‘Side Missions’ campaign gamifies visits to McDonald’s, turning everyday stops into fun challenges with rewards. Inspired by gaming culture, it encourages fans to see McDonald’s runs as enjoyable detours.
The campaign features a cinematic hero film, interactive digital badges for completing challenges, and lively social media activations—all designed to make McDonald’s the go-to destination for fun and rewarding ‘side missions.’
Clarkson’s 'Banned' ad for Hawkstone by T&P
This so-called 'banned' ad—starring a 34-member choir of real British farmers—kicks off Jeremy Clarkson's boldest campaign to date: a tech-driven push to revive the faltering British pub scene.
Set against a backdrop of muddy fields and proud tradition, a chorus of authentic British farmers raises its voice in a stirring salute to the nation’s agricultural roots, which lie at the heart of Hawkstone’s hugely popular lager and cider.
Amidst the opening of his own pub and the success of 'Clarkson’s Farm', Clarkson is now tackling a growing crisis: the rapid decline of British pubs.
'Unmissable Moments' for Samsung UK by Iris
Aimed at Millennial and Gen X viewers, the campaign highlights those everyday moments when an immersive screen transforms the experience.
Samsung takes a more heartfelt route with this campaign, showcasing the Galaxy Q7’s infinity flex display through intimate, relatable stories that connect on a personal level.
'Still Not A Biscuit' for McVitie's by TBWA/London
McVitie’s returns with even more impact in the second phase of its high-profile campaign, aiming to put the controversy to rest once and for all: Jaffa Cakes are cakes, not biscuits.
The campaign will roll out a fresh batch of daring and witty content across various digital and static platforms, spotlighting the instantly recognisable arrows highlighting the word “Cakes.” These clever visual elements take centre stage in the new ads, leaving absolutely no doubt about the message.
'Decoding kids' digital language for Tesco Mobile by BBH
Online safety concerns are rising, as Netflix’s ''Adolescence' sparked debate over hidden meanings in kids’ digital language.
The campaign is part of Tesco Mobile’s wider mission to help families navigate online safety, with expert-backed tools and trained staff across all 500 stores.