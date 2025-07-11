Preconceptions Out the Window: Škoda Drives a New Narrative on Everyday EV Living

Leo UK and Š koda UK are shining a light on outdated and misconceived stereotypes of electric car drivers in new campaign ‘Electric, but Škoda’.

Aimed at drivers who are undecided about switching to an electric vehicle, ‘Electric, but Škoda’ playfully challenges common stereotypes of electric car drivers as ‘tech bros’ and ‘hipsters’. Spanning across TV, Cinema, Social and Digital, the campaign showcases Škoda’s dynamic EV range.

At the core of the campaign is a 60-second film by Leo Burnett. Set in a British cul-de-sac, a family moving to a new neighbourhood are cheekily judged by their neighbours for their electric car. As the family’s EV charging point is installed, the neighbours suspiciously gossip about the family, exchanging rumours that they must be ‘part of a cult’, ‘tree huggers’ or have ‘paid for their car with crypto’ as they drive an electric car. The entire neighbourhood descend on the family's house to watch their arrival, only to discover they’re perfectly ordinary.