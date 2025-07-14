McDonald's Celebrates Taking Fans On Side Missions

This summer, Leo UK and McDonald’s are celebrating the joy of a side mission to McDonald’s with an integrated campaign that gamifies the brand experience across every touchpoint.

‘McDonald’s Side Missions’ is inspired by the universal fan truth that McDonald’s is life’s side mission. Whether that’s stopping for a Big Mac during a long journey or a McMuffin before work, a trip to McDonald’s is always a welcome detour and often more fun than the main mission.

To bring this to life, the brand has tapped into the origins of the phrase ‘side mission’, meeting fans at the intersection of gaming culture to create a unique experience that turns everything fans love about McDonald’s into playable side missions that they can complete to earn badges and legendary prizes like ‘Maxed Out (99,999)’ Reward Points.

Just like in gaming, McDonald’s Side Missions come in different shapes, sizes, lengths and difficulties. From the ‘Big Mac of Destiny’ that invites fans to claim a £1.99 Big Mac to the ‘Fries Speedrun’ that rewards fans for laying out their fries in size order in record time.

Fans can participate by accessing a Side Missions in the MyMcDonald’s app, designed and developed by tms. The app features an interactive screen with daily Side Missions that unlock delicious food offers throughout the week and "loot" in the form of instant prizes on weekends.