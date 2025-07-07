Morrisons Is Keeping It Real

ME: Nick had gone out a couple of times beforehand to recce it properly. He actually spent time with the fishermen, seeing what they do, how they work. That was really important.

With Morrisons, everything has to be factual. We couldn’t just buy a load of fish from somewhere else and pretend. It had to be real Morrisons fish, caught in the way it genuinely would be. It had to be British fish, going onto shelves in the stores otherwise, what’s the point?

You can’t lie to people. That’s not what this was about. It had to be accurate, and that mattered not just to us but to Morrisons too. Nothing in that shoot was faked. Sure, no one turned up with a shopping trolley, but the fishing itself - what you see - is exactly how it’s done.

CS: And whose decision was it to actually go out and shoot this for real rather than to use AI or virtual production?

KG: That decision came right from the beginning. As Mark said, this is Morrisons - we’ve got to show what really happens.

You can imagine this script in the wrong hands being turned into an AI or CGI extravaganza to dial up the drama. But actually, what we wanted was something raw. That’s why we chose someone like Nick Ball. We knew he’d get to the gritty reality of it all.

There’s also a lovely contrast between the extremes of the sourcing and the calm, welcoming environment of a Morrisons store. We wanted to show those opposites. But no - using AI or CGI was never on the table. It had to feel real, because that’s who Morrisons is.

ME: There was a brilliant moment the week before the shoot - we were constantly checking in, chatting about everything, and suddenly we realised: the weather’s going to be good.

And we’re like, "Wait - what do you mean it’s going to be sunny?" We were planning to send people into cabbage fields, expecting rain and drama. None of it was CGI. The recce team in Scotland had done an amazing job, and now we were having to rethink how it would look.

The script had been written with rain in mind - it’s February in Scotland, after all. You’re not banking on sunshine, but we had to pivot.

KG: I think the two extremes really complemented each other. We had the wind and expanse of the sea, then the stillness and rawness of the fields.

We had to pivot quickly - "How do we make this feel extreme and difficult if there's no rain?", but somehow, we made a cabbage field look beautiful.

There was definitely a sense of pride in showing off what the British Isles has to offer produce-wise and that was exciting.

I’ve loved seeing, over the past decade, how the UK is being portrayed more beautifully in TV and film. For so long, American content looked sleek and sexy, and the UK always looked a bit rubbish. But that’s changed. And I think that should absolutely be reflected in commercials too.

CS: On the boat - how was the experience of the extreme weather? Was it that bad?

KG: Oh yes. There was the main boat, which had Nick, the director of photography (DOP), the camera crew, Slasher the fisherman, and a few others with some brilliant names. Then we were on the second boat.

Our captain was Andrew, an ex-fisherman, who was driving us, and we had our producer Ewen [Brown] with us too. Because we needed to stay within range for the video village feed, we had to follow pretty closely behind. Normally, directors want the video village miles away but this time it had to be nearby so we were constantly trying to keep signal while bouncing across the sea.

Any time we drifted out of range, we'd lose signal. So Captain Andrew would turn the boat sideways to steady us - which helped with the motion - but then we’d lose the feed. So we’d have to turn back into the waves again to follow the main boat. It became a constant dance of “steady the boat, now chase the boat”.

The actual fishing boat - because it was a single-hull trawler - was much more solid. But our boat was a small catamaran usually used to ferry people out to wind turbines. So it got bounced around a lot more. Andrew told me, “Oh yeah, this is worse than the fishing boat”, and I thought, “Great - I'm not telling the rest of the crew that".