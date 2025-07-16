Tesco Mobile Helps Parents Decode Their Kids' Digital Language

This campaign is just part of Tesco Mobile’s ongoing efforts to empower families in approaching online safety conversations in more relatable and engaging ways with expert-backed tools and advice. All colleagues across Tesco Mobile’s 500 phoneshops are trained on how to support customers with device setup and are equipped todirect parents on how to access relevant tools and resources.

Uche Ezugwu, Creative Director at BBH shared: “As a parent, I'm particularly concerned about how to keep kids safe online, especially with all the current risks. I hope this campaign will raise awareness of how important it is to talk to your kids about their online safety, and also help parents start these essential conversations.”

Laura Joseph, Chief Customer Officer at Tesco Mobile added: “We wanted our new campaign to land a powerful message with the aim to encourage parents and carers to start conversations with their children about the importance of online safety. We believe in empowering families with the knowledge they need to navigate the digital world safely, and I am so proud of our work in this space. To support these discussions, we offer a range of expert-backed tools & resources designed to foster open, informed conversations so we can help children enjoy everything the digital world has to offer, smartly and safely.”

For more information on Tesco Mobile online safety, please visit:

https://www.tescomobile.com/why-tesco-mobile/little-helps/online-safety

The campaign is running across the UK in OOH, radio and digital. Media was handled by EssenceMediacom.