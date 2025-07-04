Tesco Shares Secret Messages To Wales And England Euros 2025 Teams
The digital OOH campaign was created by BBH London, featuring two posters made up of acrostic lists of purchases
04 July 2025
In support of the England and Wales teams competing in the Womenʼs Euros this summer, Tesco and BBH are sending secret messages of support to the two teams, in the form of out-of-homes, featuring receipts.
The digital OOH campaign sees acrostic lists of purchases, from tequila to hot dogs to BBQ essentials, and aims to highlight favourite matchday snacks. The receipts, on closer look, also spell out messages of celebration and support - including ‘Youʼve Got Thisʼ and ‘Ymlaen Garfanʼ which translates to ‘Letʼs goʼ or ‘Come on teamʼ.
Tesco is hoping to engage the increasing number of supporters who host watch parties as a way of showing their support for their teams.
