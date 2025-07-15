Still not a biscuit - McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes are back to set the record straight once again

Apparently, there are people who didn't get the memo the first time around. Biscuit believers are STILL out there getting this wrong and spreading misinformation. So pladis-owned McVitie’s is back and louder than ever in the second wave of its headline-grabbing campaign, in an attempt to settle the debate: Jaffa Cakes are cakes. Not biscuits.

The conversation which sparked controversy rose up again earlier this summer, refusing to crumble quietly. It’s this cultural fallout - and biscuit believers’ ongoing resistance - that fuels round two. Rather than let the debate roll on, McVitie’s is leaning in with even more clarity, humour and bite. Because if the first round caused a stir, this one is here to settle it. Loudly.

McVitie's is now doubling down, pointing out the mistake by asking "Did you not hear us the first time?" with a fresh batch of OOH, DOOH, digital and social executions. The campaign will feature a new wave of bold, cheeky creatives across multiple digital and static sites, with a particular focus on the now-iconic arrows pointing to the word "Cakes". These playful visual cues form the cornerstone of the new executions, ensuring there's no room left for misinterpretation.

Among the new assets are playful executions featuring a McVitie’s Digestive, a Jaffa Cake, and a rubber duck - each labeled with arrows reading: “Biscuit, not a biscuit, also not a biscuit.”

Paul Jordan, ECD at TBWA\London, said: “We said what we said. And now we’re saying it louder. We wanted to build on the momentum from last year while keeping the tone fresh, fun and unmistakably Jaffa. This latest round is all about confirming we’re a cake, not a biscuit - and if anyone’s still confused, the arrows should make it crystal clear.

James King, Marketing Director for McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes at pladis UK&I, said: “We’ve had our fun with the debate - now we’re just making it impossible to ignore. This campaign is Jaffa Cakes at their boldest: clear, cheeky, and completely unapologetic. People love to talk about what Jaffa Cakes are, and we love giving them something to talk about. So here it is again.”