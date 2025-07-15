Tech Meets Tradition: Clarkson’s Fight for the Great British Pub

This innovative project, conceived and executed by T&P, in collaboration with creative and technology partner, Good Boy Consultancy, leveraged cutting-edge AI technology. The team meticulously filmed choir performances, then utilised specialised AI, including lipdub.ai, to perfectly sync the farmers’ singing to new, bespoke lyrics.

Crucially, Suno.ai was employed to adapt the original melodies, ensuring accurate pronunciation of each pub name while maintaining the songs’ original feel. This intricate process allows for a highly customisable and engaging musical experience, showcasing a new frontier in personalised, large-scale content creation. “If a pub is brave enough to back British farming by stocking our lager, then it’s only right we back them,” Clarkson declared. “We’ll write them their own anthem and I’ll blast it out on the internet. It’s a simple idea: my audience gets to hear about a brilliant pub, and the pub gets a few more people through the door. Everyone wins.”

Oliver Feldwick, Global Chief Innovation Officer at T&P commented on the innovative use of AI: “This campaign is a brilliant example of how AI can be used not just for efficiency, but for genuine creative impact and hyper-personalisation at scale. By leveraging AI for lip-syncing and audio adaptation, Hawkstone is creating truly unique, engaging content that directly supports local businesses in a way that would be impossible through traditional means. It's a smart, effective use of technology to amplify a powerful message."

The only question that remains is whether these new, bespoke pub anthems will also face the wrath of the regulators. “Probably,” Clarkson grumbled. “But let’s see them try and ban them all. How hard can it be?”