Samsung brings 'Unpacked' to life with Galaxy Experience takeover at Outernet

Today, Samsung unveils a bold, immersive brand activation at London’s Outernet to mark the global launch of its latest foldable devices – the Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7 and Watch8 – revealed last night at Galaxy Unpacked 2025. Transforming the Outernet’s Now Building into a 360-degree digital showcase, the experience brings to life Samsung’s new foldables through immersive storytelling, striking screen content and real-world interaction.

The ‘Samsung Unpacked - Outernet Takeover’ activation delivers a multi-sensory product experience like no other, inviting audiences to explore the next chapter in mobile innovation. The campaign is designed to drive high-impact brand awareness and pre-orders, delivering bold product storytelling rooted in form factor, with hands-on product experiences and reinforcing Samsung’s position as the pioneer of foldable technology.

It reimagines how tech brands can own cultural space through physical-digital storytelling. Surrounded by floor-to-ceiling digital screens, cutting-edge visuals, and an on the ground experiential takeover, the activation goes far beyond traditional DOOH advertising. With average dwell times exceeding three minutes, the space offers a unique opportunity to captivate audiences and showcase Samsung’s latest product innovations in a truly unforgettable way.

Complementing the digital spectacle, an on-site activation to support the Unpacked event and the pre-order and release period for the Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7 and Watch8, allows visitors to get hands-on with the latest Samsung products – bridging the gap between digital storytelling and real-world interaction.