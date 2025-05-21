Why Iris Worldwide Believes Clients Must Participate or Perish

“The wild boar is our spirit animal,” explains Kluin. “Relentless, determined, and unafraid of the unknown. That’s always been Iris. We just hadn’t drawn it yet.”

To further explain the strategy behind its development process and what it means for the agency moving forward, Kluin spoke with Creative Salon, revealing some interesting insights about the next stages of the business.

Creative Salon: 'Participate or Perish' - what does the new visual identity say about the future direction of the agency and perhaps the wider advertising sector?



Menno Kluin: Do something ownable and try to stand out. Be part of communities and ride culture. And if you do all of these things, you will move behaviour. The future of the agency lies in doubling down on the spirit that made Iris great in the first place. Believing that earned goes further than paid and understanding that consumers hold the power and brands have to be invited in. Having a healthy focus on experimentation and exploration. Head first into the unknown, as we like to say.

The wider advertising sector is changing and it's great. What matters to us right now is to do great work that pushes the boundaries. Deliver the best possible thing we can do for our clients. Every single day.

CS: Talk about the work that went into the conceptualisation and development. How long did it take? How involved was Zoe [Eagle] and the new leadership team in the process?



MK: The idea started with some very local myths and legends, actually. And we wanted something that was somewhat traditional yet unhinged. Which surprisingly, came up a lot in employee surveys. The boar emerged relatively early on and people just became attached to it as a thing that they could relate to, and that was just too powerful to ignore. After that, we fully reworked the creds and built on the new base. Zoe Eagle, Ben Essen, and Jill Smith from the Americas helped push this forward. Brian Gartside, our brilliant global design lead, has of course, been instrumental in making it all come together.

CS: Why introduce this now and move away from the previous long-standing positioning?



MK: We are actually doubling down on our positioning. It worked for us and we truly believe that our approach is the right one. What we are changing is the way we communicate and package it. Ben Essen, our global CSO, laid out the strategic philosophy of the agency over the 18 years that he has been with the company. And that is something that we are not changing. Why change a good thing? We just need to live up to it creatively, which is the mission.