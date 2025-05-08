Creative Risk Taking Is On The Wane - That Could Cost Brands Dear

If being at the cutting edge of culture is what creates breakthroughs for brands, then it’s proving a struggle for many. The same report also finds that over half (57 per cent) of brands struggle to react quickly to cultural moments, with only 12 per cent rating their ability to do so as ‘excellent’.

Why is this? Well, they say the reasons are varied – from dealing with too many layers in the approval process, having limited resources and investment, and finding difficulty aligning brand insights with cultural trends.

“Most brands are built for campaigns, not culture. They’ve optimised for delivery, not discovery. So, when a cultural moment hits, they’re flat-footed – not because they don’t care, but because their systems aren’t designed to see or respond in time. Cultural relevance requires more than speed – it requires us to collapse the distance between insight, creative and execution,” outlines Rebecca Bezzina, marketing practice lead for the UK, Ireland, and Africa at Accenture Song.

And with budgets being rolled back in recent months, there is now also a lack of insights being generated to help mitigate creative risk (the most recent IPA Bellwether Report also found that research budgets were cut by 10.5 per cent of brands in the first quarter of this year.)

But by playing it safe, brands are less likely to grow, with Deloitte claiming that those who embrace creative risk are 33 per cent more likely to see long-term revenue growth.

Bill Scott, CEO of Droga5 London, believes that while brands say their insights are too weak to develop bold creativity, it’s not for a lack of data but rather “an interpretation gap” that now exists.

He adds: “The best insights aren’t the most complicated; they’re the most human. If we want to create bold, resonant work, we must invest more time in unearthing truths that go beyond the obvious. The strongest insights act as a creative springboard: they make bold ideas feel not just exciting, but inevitable.”