Samsung UK brings human connection to the fore in 'Unmissable Moments' Galaxy Z Fold7 campaign

The creative approach is a step in a more emotionally charged direction for Samsung, bringing to life the Galaxy Z Fold7’s infinity flex display through human stories that feel relatable and personal.

Annika Bizon, Mobile Experience (MX) VP of Product and Marketing, UK&I, said: “The Galaxy Z Fold7 marks a new era of smartphone innovation and is a big leap forward for the foldables category. With its expansive screen, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is designed for the content our audience cares most about, whether that’s watching a big game in real time or revisiting personal memories. We wanted a creative execution that reflected that ambition. We’re excited to bring this next chapter of foldables to life in a way that feels human and emotive.”

Menno Kluin, Global Chief Creative Officer, Iris, said: “This campaign captures something simple but powerful: the moments that really matter, and the role technology can play in making them feel bigger, more emotional, and more human. It’s a reminder that great creative doesn’t just highlight what a product does - it shows people why it matters in their lives.”

The campaign is running across BVOD, CTV and social media in the UK. It was developed by global creative micro-network Iris, with media planning and buying by Starcom and production by Merman. Directed by Zak Emerson, the campaign was written by Matt Woolner and Steve Wioland, the creative team behind the multi award-winning John Lewis ad Always a Woman.