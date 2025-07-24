Work Of The Week
KFC Warns 'Brace Thy Tongue'; Vodafone's 'Toymaker'; Häagen-Dazs Gets 'Devoured' and More...
The best creative, curated
24 July 2025
'Brace Thy Tongue' for KFC by Mother
KFC are calling on fans to ‘Brace Thy Tongue’ for the Zinger Drip, a limited-time burger that encapsulates the thrilling pain-pleasure paradox of spicy food.
The film shows the Zinger Drip burger emerging from the depths of a mysterious bubbling lake of Zinger sauce. As we witness the Zinger Drip's birth from the heart of the hot sauce, we realise it’s being summoned by panting whispers of the ‘fire choir’, those who indulged in spice and are dealing with the consequence.
'That's How It's Done' for Direct Line by VCCP
Direct Line announced the launch of 'That's How It's Done' - a major new brand platform and multi-channel advertising campaign highlighting how it offers the best combination of speed and service for its customers.
In the first film, ‘Potty’, a business insurance customer celebrates how quickly Direct Line settles his claim, while the second spot, ‘Promotion’ sees Sasha celebrating how quickly her TV is replaced by Direct Line after making a claim.
'The Toymaker' for Vodafone Ireland by Grey London
'The Toymaker' celebrates the magic of real human connection powered by Vodafone’s reliable home broadband.
The campaign aims to shift the perception of Vodafone, to not just be seen as a mobile provider, but also a trusted broadband partner for Irish homes. Set in Ireland and created specifically for the Irish market, 'The Toymaker' is the newest piece of storytelling under Vodafone’s campaign platform, Every Connection Counts.
'Anything is a kebab if you put a skewer through it!' for Waitrose by Wonderhood Studios
Two special build poster ads have been released to stand out among the supermarket summer messaging, featuring a huge kebab skewer breaking through each of them.
Created in collaboration with Wonderhood, MG OMD, Grand Visual, and Talon to promote the brand's summer food, they can be found in Camden and Westfield, White City, London.
'Devoured' for Häagen-Dazs by BBH
‘Devoured’ is a bold, pared-back OOH campaign that heroes the product. Or in this case, lack thereof.
Leaving behind category trends, the work highlights a beautifully shot image of a licked clean ice cream stick and a hint of melted chocolate. A simple suggestion of indulgence devoured. An image to make you crave what isn’t there.
'Meet the AAmans' for The AA by The Gate
The AA is rolling out a bold new social campaign, ‘Meet the AAmans’, spotlighting the confidence drivers can feel knowing they’re backed by The AA’s full suite of services – from insurance, accident management and breakdown recovery to servicing your car at home – even in the most bizarre and unexpected moments.
'Generation Potential' for The King's Trust by Wonderhood Studios
A film has been released to encourage the public to support and invest in the future of young people to help them reach their potential and banish youth unemployment.
The film launches a new long-term brand platform and campaign created by Wonderhood Studios, 'Generation Potential' and acts as the first step towards an ambitious target to help one million young people over the next 10 years.
'Roll With It' for Andrex and Bowel Cancer UK by FCB London
To mark Oasis’ homecoming reunion, Andrex and FCB London, in partnership with Global Street Art and Bowel Cancer UK, have painted a mural in Lever Street, Manchester encouraging fans to track their poo.
The mural, dubbed “Roll with It”, encourages fans – who are largely part of the 35-54 demographic that rarely or never look at their poo – to take a look back and keep an eye out for signs of bowel cancer.
'Get to the Juice' for J2O by VCCP Blue
Aiming to introduce itself to a new generation of soft drink consumers, J2O has launched a bold new brand refresh and integrated campaign created by VCCP Blue.
Get to the Juice’ repositions J2O from a nostalgic family favourite to a vibrant choice for today’s social moments.