The King’s Trust International invites the public to invest in Generation Potential

Celebrating today’s youth as a generation brimming with untapped talent and ambition. It’s a call to action to nurture their skills, unlock opportunities, and ensure no potential goes unrealised.

The film opens on a young girl shot in black and white, with a voice-over pleading for monthly donations. These familiar tropes of charity advertising then get flipped with vibrancy and energy. Our main cast breaks the fourth wall and says to camera “I don’t need donations, I need your investment”, snapping the ticket tape, whilst colour comes back into the film.

The film then follows the lead across Lagos as she speaks about the potential that can be unlocked in young people such as “I could solve the climate crisis”, “I could cure disease” and “I could write a blockbuster movie”. The film ends with a call to action “Our future is in their hands” and invites the audience to invest in Generation Potential.

The film was a collaboration between Nigerian production company JM Films and Kode Media London. Shot in Lagos, the cast comprises of young people from The Kings Trust International’s Get Into initiative. The programme provides young people with intensive employability skills training before moving into sector specific skills training and a period of job shadowing, to gain real world experience.

Dan Walsh, Director of Marketing, Communications and External Affairs at The King’s Trust International, said: “Right now, young people aged 15 to 24 are three times more likely to be out of work than adults. In regions like Africa, South Asia and the Middle East, up to a third are not in education, employment or training. That is millions of futures on pause, potential going to waste, and entire communities held back. That’s why Generation Potential is more than a campaign, it's a rallying cry. Global challenges demand global solutions, and we believe every young person deserves the chance to earn, learn and thrive, no matter where they start.”

Aidan McClure, Chief Creative Officer at Wonderhood Studios, adds: “It’s been a privilege working with King’s Trust International developing and launching their new global campaign. It was also fantastic working with the young people involved with their programs in Lagos, shooting on location with a fully Nigerian crew and working with a Nigerian composer. It gave us first-hand experience of a generation brimming with potential”

Credits:

Chief Creative Officer: Aidan McClure

Executive Creative Directors: Jack Croft and Stacey Bird

Chief Strategy Officer: Jessica Lovell

Strategy Director: Rob Jennings

Head of Account Management: Georgia Bullen

Head of Integrated Production: Natasha Johnson

Senior Integrated Producer: Nikki Holbrow

Assistant Producer: Anu Kogbodoku

Production:

Production Company: JM Films and Kode Media

Sound: 750mph

Sound Engineer: Giselle Hall

Sound Producer: Aishah Amodu