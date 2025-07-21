Häagen-Dazs' 'Devoured' Sets The Tone For Summer

In the height of summer, when most ice cream brands melt into a sticky puddle of sameness, Häagen-Dazs and BBH are setting out to do it differently.

‘Devoured’ is a bold, pared-back OOH campaign, shot by award winning photographer Dan Tobin Smith, that heroes the product. Or in this case, lack thereof.



Leaving behind category trends, the work highlights a beautifully shot image of a licked clean ice cream stick and a hint of melted chocolate. A simple suggestion of indulgence devoured. An image to make you crave what isn’t there.

Since reigniting its partnership with BBH, Häagen-Dazs is starting to make its intentions clear. ‘Devoured’ marks the beginning of a creative journey that will build towards a global brand campaign in Spring 2026. This moment, however, sets the tone: product-first, craft-led, and zagging against what you’d expect from the category.