Häagen-Dazs' 'Devoured' Sets The Tone For Summer

Its debut work with BBH makes audiences crave what isn’t there

By Creative Salon

21 July 2025

In the height of summer, when most ice cream brands melt into a sticky puddle of sameness, Häagen-Dazs and BBH are setting out to do it differently. 

‘Devoured’ is a bold, pared-back OOH campaign, shot by award winning photographer Dan Tobin Smith, that heroes the product. Or in this case, lack thereof. 

Leaving behind category trends, the work highlights a beautifully shot image of a licked clean ice cream stick and a hint of melted chocolate. A simple suggestion of indulgence devoured. An image to make you crave what isn’t there. 

Since reigniting its partnership with BBH, Häagen-Dazs is starting to make its intentions clear. ‘Devoured’ marks the beginning of a creative journey that will build towards a global brand campaign in Spring 2026. This moment, however, sets the tone: product-first, craft-led, and zagging against what you’d expect from the category. 

  • Haagen-Dazs OOH work

Alex Grieve, Global CCO at BBH shared: “We didn’t need to show the product because the craving you get from looking at it, says it all. That kind of confidence comes from a client that knows their product is just that good. We’re incredibly proud of our partnership and legacy with this iconic brand and excited for what's to come. Watch this space.”  

Priscilla Zee, Global Head of Häagen-Dazs added: “We are proud to work with an agency that has a long-standing legacy with our brand, and commitment to creativity and growth. This work is a celebration of what makes Häagen-Dazs iconic: unmatched product, crafted with care, and savoured to the last bite.” 

‘Devoured’ follows a series of product-led campaigns from BBH over the summer, demonstrating Häagen-Dazs’ new products and flavour superiority as well as a commitment to mouth-watering craft. 

In Europe, the Stickbars themselves have also been reimagined, with a new shape and a thicker chocolate coating. The campaign runs across the UK and Spain, timed with National Ice Cream Day. Media handled by UM.

Credits:

Campaign title: ‘Devoured’

Brand: Häagen-Dazs

Global Head of Häagen-Dazs: Priscilla Zee

Global Brand Experience Director: Bronwyn Cheng

Senior Global Brand Manager: Maria Huete

Advertising agency: BBH

CCO:  Alex Grieve

CSO: Will Lion

Executive Creative Director: Felipe Guimaraes

Creative Directors: Gen Gransden, Selma Ahmed, Luke Till & Lawrence Bushell 

Planner/s: Gina Schreuder & Leo O’Mahony

Business Lead: Sian Richards

Senior Account director: Laura Huber

Account Director: Ella McNicholas

Account manager: Oliver Hathorn

Head of art Production: Sally Kursa

Agency art producer: Pippa White 

Head of Design: Liam Thomas

Design Director: Miguel Sousa

Designer: Keiti Collins

Retoucher: Tristan Zamula

BBH Studio Producer: Ish schein

BBH Studio Designer: Sam Janar

Media agency: UM

Production company: Dan Tobin Smith Studio

Director: Dan Tobin Smith

Producer: Hannah May  

