Vodafone Ireland's 'Toymaker' Story Celebrates True Connection
'The Toymaker', created by Grey London, aims to cement Vodafone Ireland's status as a trusted broadband provider
21 July 2025
Vodafone Ireland has once again partnered with award-winning agency Grey London to unveil its latest campaign, “The Toymaker” a heartwarming brand ad that celebrates the magic of real human connection powered by Vodafone’s reliable home broadband.
The campaign aims to shift the perception of Vodafone, to not just be seen as a mobile provider, but also a trusted broadband partner for Irish homes. Set in Ireland and created specifically for the Irish market, “The Toymaker” is the newest piece of storytelling under Vodafone’s campaign platform, Every Connection Counts.
The narrative of “The Toymaker” is rooted in the fact that the home is a place for real connections that are unique to each family and its members, bringing them closer together. The campaign highlights how Vodafone Broadband supports these connections by facilitating genuine, everyday moments between loved ones with their in-home technology.
The campaign will roll out nationally in Ireland on AV platforms, with a second wave planned for January 2026 which will include other channels.
Orla Nagle, Head of Brand at Vodafone Ireland: “The Toymaker’ is a celebration of the quiet magic that happens when people truly connect. In homes across Ireland, it’s the little everyday moments, shared laughter, unique connections, video calls with loved ones and bedtime stories that matter most. ‘The Toymaker’ is a celebration of the people who make those moments happen and, at Vodafone we are proud of the part we play. Grey London captured that sentiment beautifully with storytelling that’s both emotionally rich and strategically sharp.”
Conrad Persons, CEO Grey London: “The Toymaker’ is a testament to the lengths we will go to in order to spark joy in those we love. Our partnership with Vodafone Ireland continues to allow us to spotlight the positive power that connections - big or small, matter of fact or meaningful - have on us all. We're delighted that once again we have been able to tell a story that's both relatable and impactful.”
Si and Ad, Academy Films: "With this campaign we tell a story that goes beyond technology — one that taps into the everyday human connections Vodafone helps make possible. From the very beginning, our goal was to create something heartfelt and authentic, and we are incredibly proud of how this piece captures the quiet, powerful moments that define real relationships. It was an honour to bring this vision to life for Vodafone Ireland."
