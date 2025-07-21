vodafone ireland party

Vodafone Ireland's 'Toymaker' Story Celebrates True Connection

'The Toymaker', created by Grey London, aims to cement Vodafone Ireland's status as a trusted broadband provider

By Creative Salon

21 July 2025

Vodafone Ireland has once again partnered with award-winning agency Grey London to unveil its latest campaign, “The Toymaker” a heartwarming brand ad that celebrates the magic of real human connection powered by Vodafone’s reliable home broadband.

The campaign aims to shift the perception of Vodafone, to not just be seen as a mobile provider, but also a trusted broadband partner for Irish homes. Set in Ireland and created specifically for the Irish market, “The Toymaker” is the newest piece of storytelling under Vodafone’s campaign platform, Every Connection Counts.

The narrative of “The Toymaker” is rooted in the fact that the home is a place for real connections that are unique to each family and its members, bringing them closer together. The campaign highlights how Vodafone Broadband supports these connections by facilitating genuine, everyday moments between loved ones with their in-home technology.  

The campaign will roll out nationally in Ireland on AV platforms, with a second wave planned for January 2026 which will include other channels.

Orla Nagle, Head of Brand at Vodafone Ireland: “The Toymaker’ is a celebration of the quiet magic that happens when people truly connect. In homes across Ireland, it’s the little everyday moments, shared laughter, unique connections, video calls with loved ones and bedtime stories that matter most. ‘The Toymaker’ is a celebration of the people who make those moments happen and, at Vodafone we are proud of the part we play. Grey London captured that sentiment beautifully with storytelling that’s both emotionally rich and strategically sharp.”


Conrad Persons, CEO Grey London: “The Toymaker’ is a testament to the lengths we will go to in order to spark joy in those we love. Our partnership with Vodafone Ireland continues to allow us to spotlight  the positive power that connections - big or small, matter of fact or meaningful - have on us all. We're delighted that once again we have been able to tell a story that's both relatable and  impactful.”

Si and Ad, Academy Films: "With this campaign we tell a story that goes beyond technology — one that taps into the everyday human connections Vodafone helps make possible. From the very beginning, our goal was to create something heartfelt and authentic, and we are incredibly proud of how this piece captures the quiet, powerful moments that define real relationships. It was an honour to bring this vision to life for Vodafone Ireland."

Credits

CREDITS

CLIENT

VODAFONE IRELAND

HEAD OF BRAND

ORLA NAGLE

BRAND SENIOR MARKETING MANAGER

NIALL REYNOLDS

BRAND MANAGER

CLARE CUMMINS

BRAND MANAGER

CIARA KENNEDY

AGENCY

GREY LONDON

PRESIDENT

CONRAD PERSONS

CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER

HELEN RHODES

CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

TAREK SIOUFI

MANAGING DIRECTOR

JONNY TENNANT-PRICE

GROUP CREATIVE DIRECTORS

AARON MCGURK, CHRISTOPHER LAPHAM

CREATIVE

CAITLIN HORREX

CREATIVE

KATIE BIRD

HEAD OF PRODUCTION

MAXINE HOSE

SENIOR PRODUCER

TASH BEDFORD

ASSISTANT PRODUCER

EDEN HASTINGS

MANAGING PARTNER

AYESHA DATOO

GROUP BUSINESS DIRECTOR

TAMSINE FOGGIN

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR

GENEVIEVE JAYASEKERA

ACCOUNT MANAGER

TIM BENSON

STRATEGY PARTNER

FIONA KEYTE

STRATEGY DIRECTOR

ED HAYNE

SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER

ASLI YARDIMCI

PRODUCTION COMPANY

ACADEMY FILMS

MANAGING DIRECTOR

MEDB RIORDAN

DIRECTOR

SI&AD

PRODUCER

JULIETTE HARRIS

DOP

SEBASTIAN WINTERØ

PRODUCTION DESIGNER

PATRICK SMITH

PRODUCTION MANAGER

MALI DAVIES

SERVICE PRODUCTION COMPANY

SWEET MEDIA

LINE PRODUCER

ANDY BRADFORD

LOCATION MANAGER

COLM NOLAN

1ST ASSISTANT DIRECTOR

RICHARD WILSON

COSTUME DESIGNER

DRISCOLL CALDER

EDIT HOUSE

ASSEMBLY ROOMS

OFFLINE EDITOR

NIK HINDSON

EDIT HOUSE POST PRODUCER

DANIEL BREHENY

POST PRODUCTION (ONLINE)

ELMNTL

FLAME ARTIST

MARTIN WALLER

ONLINE PRODUCER

ALASDAIR PATRICK

POST PRODUCTION (GRADE)

ETC

COLOURIST

JASON WALLIS

PRODUCER (COLOUR)

ALEX CARSWELL

SOUND STUDIO

WAVE

SOUND ENGINEER

JONNY PLATT

AUDIO PRODUCER

PHOEBE BALTAZAR

COMPOSER

RHYS LEWIS

