Vodafone Ireland's 'Toymaker' Story Celebrates True Connection

Vodafone Ireland has once again partnered with award-winning agency Grey London to unveil its latest campaign, “The Toymaker” a heartwarming brand ad that celebrates the magic of real human connection powered by Vodafone’s reliable home broadband.

The campaign aims to shift the perception of Vodafone, to not just be seen as a mobile provider, but also a trusted broadband partner for Irish homes. Set in Ireland and created specifically for the Irish market, “The Toymaker” is the newest piece of storytelling under Vodafone’s campaign platform, Every Connection Counts.

The narrative of “The Toymaker” is rooted in the fact that the home is a place for real connections that are unique to each family and its members, bringing them closer together. The campaign highlights how Vodafone Broadband supports these connections by facilitating genuine, everyday moments between loved ones with their in-home technology.

The campaign will roll out nationally in Ireland on AV platforms, with a second wave planned for January 2026 which will include other channels.