Wickes Enlists Kimberley Walsh To Help New Colour Bloom

Presenter, singer and DIY enthusiast, Kimberley Walsh has launched a new shade of paint as part of her ongoing partnership with home improvement retailer Wickes, in a new social campaign handled by St Luke’s.

Blush Rose, her third colour collaboration with the brand, was launched via a social-first campaign that began with her own stunning flower stall at Chiswick Market, all painted in the brand new shade.

Walsh was on hand to surprise customers and distribute 50ml sample pots of the new shade, in a hand-tied “bouquet”. The activation celebrated the new shade while cameras captured the public’s delighted responses.

From 24 July, the new 30-second social film launches with paid support, on Wickes and Walsh’s social media channels.