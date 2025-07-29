Sainsburys_Euros

Sainsbury's Celebrates The Lionesses' Euros Win

OOH work by New Commercial Arts celebrates the victory

By Creative Salon

29 July 2025

Sainsbury's launched a nationwide digital OOH campaign to celebrate the Lionesses' UEFA European Women's Championship victory. 

Following the tense penalty shootout against Spain, the reactive campaign - developed by New Commercial Arts - features Sainsbury’s-branded gazpacho soup alongside the playful copy "not the only dish best served cold."  

The media planning was handled by PHD.  

Hannah White, CEO, New Commercial Arts: “Moments to be this reactive only come around once a year (if we’re lucky) with the industry competing for the punniest copy - nothing like friendly competition. The best thing is that after such a quick turnaround, we didn’t even know whether or not it would run until the eleventh hour – thankfully the Lionesses’ brought it home once again!” 

