Monkey Reborn: What PG Tips Says About New Commercial Arts' New Era

“The humour category has the power to entertain in a funny way, and I hope this campaign will cheer people up. That is the kind of work that we want to be making – work that really gets talked about and drives a different to the bottom line of the brand,” outlines the agency’s recently promoted chief executive Hannah White.

White believes that bringing the 24-year-old Monkey character back (rather than inventing something new) shows a commitment to celebrating its existing brand equity. “That's what we do in different ways, for all of our clients,” she adds.

A new era for the agency

It's been a hugely successful five years for the agency, which has led NCA to have a game-changing 12 months, after being acquired by Ogilvy last Autumn with co-founder and CEO James Murphy moving to become UK CEO of the new parent network. White subsequently succeeded him at NCA in March, while the rest of the leadership team stepped up at the same time.

That team also includes strategy partner Matt Walters and executive creative directors Steve Hall and Dan Seager, with PG Tips the first account they pitched for together as a team.

The NCA business is now 90 people-strong, and White's mantra is “don’t fuck it up” as she aims to retain the culture that has been developed alongside the breadth and scale of the clients NCA now works with. These include Sainsbury’s, Alzheimer’s Society and restaurant chain Nando’s.

“We’ve always loved working together,” she says of the team. “One of the things that I think we will be looking at is creativity and what that looks like. We’ve spoken a lot about our ambition for that. We’re an amazing business with retained clients at our heart and that is quite unusual for a business our size, but it’s about how you can build a relationship over time, where we can start taking creative opportunities outside of campaigns, and start building those relationships and more of those opportunities.”

Despite the sale, the agency continues to work out of its own offices in London and Glasgow, rather than within Ogilvy UK’s base at Sea Containers House at the side of the Thames, although the team has begun to foster the might of the network to support its work.

The agency specialises in developing populist ads and this PG Tips campaign, described by Seager as “super populist”, proves that ethos will not change.

“One thing we want to do is probably be a bit more disruptive,” he continues. “We understand that the creative work is ok here, but it can always be bettered. So, for us, it's about trying to find that, whether it’s through trying to be more creative on our pitches or just trying to find those areas within our clients’ work where we can have these little moments.”

White adds that the agency intends to talk more about the effectiveness of its work now that it has long-term data around campaigns created for established clients such as Sainsbury’s, which it has worked with for two years.