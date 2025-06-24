sainsbury's nca

Sainsbury's Celebrates Value In Latest Spot

Created by NCA, the supermarket's newest spot shows how it is keeping prices low

By Creative Salon

24 June 2025

Created by NCA, the 30’’ TV ad kicks off with one of Sainsbury’s signature customer questions, ‘Hey Sainsburys - they’re (her sons) growing quicker than my budget, any help?’. In response, Sainsbury’s playfully showcases the lengths that they go to in order to keep their prices low. With hundreds of everyday items priced matched to Aldi and discounted with Nectar, Sainsbury’s demonstrates that it's not only the home of great quality produce but also great value for money.

The ad is narrated by the iconic voice of Stephen Fry, Sainsbury’s brand VO, and heroes one of

Sainsbury’s in store colleagues, continuing the brand’s commitment to using their real-life employees in their advertising. Sainsbury's and NCA chose to partner again with the Director Guy Manwaring of Merman Productions for this fun spot.

Credits 

Brand: Sainsbury’s  

Radha Davies: Marketing Director, Brands, Planning & Creative

Stephen Bowes: Head of Campaigns

Emma Young: Campaign Manager

Emma Clarke: Campaign Executive 

Agency: NCA 

Creative: 

Creative Director: Dan Bailey

Creative Director: Brad Woolf

Account Handling & Planning:

Managing Partner: James Wilkinson

Business Director: Chloe Hogan

Account Manager: Vicky Thompson 

Strategy Partner: Kim Walker

Production:

Head of Production: Georgia Dickinson

Project Director: Sarah Bruce

Film Production:

Production Co: Merman

Director: Guy Manwaring

Producer: Jess Ensor

Production Manager: Rosie Marchant

Exec Producer: Siobhan Murphy/Spencer Dodd

DoP: Tom Townend

Production Designer: Laura Ellis Cricks

Casting: Hannah Birkett Casting

Film Post Production: 

Editing Company: Work Editorial

Editor: Mark Edinoff      

Producer: Frankie Elster               

Online Post House: Selected Works

Colourist : Hannibal Lang

VFX Shoot Supervisor: Adame Boutriff

VFX Lead: Dan Adams

VFX Producer: Lou Cherry

Executive Producer: Alex Fitzgerald

Audio: 

Audio Post Production: Wave Studios 

Sound Designer: Harry Butcher

Audio Producer: Caroline Jemirifo

