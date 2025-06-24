Sainsbury's Celebrates Value In Latest Spot
Created by NCA, the supermarket's newest spot shows how it is keeping prices low
24 June 2025
Created by NCA, the 30’’ TV ad kicks off with one of Sainsbury’s signature customer questions, ‘Hey Sainsburys - they’re (her sons) growing quicker than my budget, any help?’. In response, Sainsbury’s playfully showcases the lengths that they go to in order to keep their prices low. With hundreds of everyday items priced matched to Aldi and discounted with Nectar, Sainsbury’s demonstrates that it's not only the home of great quality produce but also great value for money.
The ad is narrated by the iconic voice of Stephen Fry, Sainsbury’s brand VO, and heroes one of
Sainsbury’s in store colleagues, continuing the brand’s commitment to using their real-life employees in their advertising. Sainsbury's and NCA chose to partner again with the Director Guy Manwaring of Merman Productions for this fun spot.
