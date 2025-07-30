MoneySuperMarket Reacts To Lionesses' Victory

MoneySuperMarket has reacted to the Lionesses' UEFA European Women's Championship triumph with a bold full-page advert in The Metro, running today.

The campaign, led by New Commercial Arts, uses the tongue-in-cheek copy ‘Big Saves When It Really Matters’ to celebrate the Lionesses’ second victory at the Euros, while nodding to the brand’s strength in helping customers save on costs. The ad was tactically placed next to coverage of the game.

The media planning and buying was handled by UM.

Hannah White, CEO, New Commercial Arts: “There is still nothing like a print campaign. It’s always a buzz seeing something you’ve worked on in the paper and a reminder of how effective this channel is in championing a brand, especially when it captures the cultural zeitgeist.”