Man chesting down a football

William Hill Enters The New Premier League Season

'Final One Standing', with T&P, dramatises its new and free-to-play football elimination game

By Creative Salon

15 August 2025

William Hill’s launches their brand-new game: ‘Final One Standing’ with an energetic new campaign.

Creatively conceived and executed by T&P, the campaign dramatises the new-to-market and free-to-play football elimination game. Players can pick a team each week to stay in the game and be in with a chance of being the Final One Standing.

At the heart of the campaign sits a 60” TVC and 30” TVC, directed by Dominic O’Riordan and produced by KODE. In a vast industrial space, players assemble and proceed to sprint at full pelt, dodging footballs being launched out of cannons. We follow our protagonist as he vies to be the Final One Standing and take home a share of the £500,000 jackpot in the opening game.

Nick Stringer, Global Brand & Creative Director at Evoke, said “Final One Standing is an exciting new proposition for William Hill in the free-to-play space and gives us a great opportunity for the brand to show up in an impactful and entertaining way in our advertising.”

Russell Ramsey, Executive Creative Director, said “The campaign needed to capture the drama and excitement of a football elimination game so what better way to do this than with an arsenal of cannons firing footballs at fans.”

The campaign is live across TV, VOD, social, digital, press, OOH/DOOH, podcasts and radio.

Credits:

Client: William HIll

Global Brand & Creative Director: Nick Stringer

Brand Manager: Ryan Bennett

Creative Lead: Christopher Wiseman

Global Head of Brand & Creative Operations: Daniel Mansfield

Agency: T&P

CEO: Victoria Appleby

Global Partner: Nick Howarth

ECD: Russell Ramsey

Creatives: Tom Atkinson, Osagie Samuels, Benjamin Hayward

CSO: Simon Ringshall

Strategy Director: Matt Linnett

Business Director: Hannah Gray

Account Director: Ffion Green

Chief Production Officer: Charles Crisp

Senior Producer: Sam Ramsey

Producer: Carla Sandhu

Senior Designer: Reiss Butler, Mitch Baitey

Motion Designer: Julien Lasson

AV & Stills Production Company: Kode Media

Director: Dominic O'Riordan

Photographer: Dirk Rees

Director of Photography: Joe Douglas

Producer: James Cross

Production Assistant: Alice Carlet

Executive Producer: Jack Goodwin

Stills Producer: Hugo Holford

Head of Production: Liz Dolan

Offline Edit: Stitch Editing

Editor: Jack Singer

Edit Assistant: Chris Hutchings

Edit Producer: Maggie McDermott

Post Production Company: No.8

Audio: Sam Robson

Colour: Jonny Tully

VFX 2D Creative Director: Jim Allen

Post Producer: Lily Delphine

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.