William Hill Enters The New Premier League Season

William Hill’s launches their brand-new game: ‘Final One Standing’ with an energetic new campaign.

Creatively conceived and executed by T&P, the campaign dramatises the new-to-market and free-to-play football elimination game. Players can pick a team each week to stay in the game and be in with a chance of being the Final One Standing.

At the heart of the campaign sits a 60” TVC and 30” TVC, directed by Dominic O’Riordan and produced by KODE. In a vast industrial space, players assemble and proceed to sprint at full pelt, dodging footballs being launched out of cannons. We follow our protagonist as he vies to be the Final One Standing and take home a share of the £500,000 jackpot in the opening game.