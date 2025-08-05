Potential Energy Ad Highlights The Apology Owed to Future Generations

Backed by recent global research from Potential Energy Coalition, the campaign taps into a universal motivator: love for the next generation. PEC found that the most compelling driver of climate action across cultures is the desire to protect children’s futures. Supporting this, a new poll by Parents For Future UK shows that parents are increasingly prioritising environmental wealth such as clean air, clean waterways, and healthy forests, above traditional inheritances of property and money

Created by Droga5 London in partnership with Accenture Song Sustainability, the campaign was produced by Agile Films and directed by UKMVA-nominated director Jamie Whitby. Shot across multiple locations in the UK, and featuring local talent, the film aired in cinema, as well as on streaming services, digital and social platforms. The integrated campaign also spans radio and OOH placements.

Ed Redgrave, Creative Director, Droga5 London, part of Accenture Song

“As Brits we say ‘sorry’ for anything. ‘Sorry’ (you walked into me). ‘Sorry’ (can I sit on the seat your bag is on?). ’Sorry’ (you’re talking utter nonsense). It’s an instinctive, reflex reaction to avoid confrontation. But when it comes to climate change – I’m sorry – we can’t afford to be British about it. Or one day, we’ll be making an apology to our children that we really don’t want to make.”

Forrest Boleyn, Executive Creative Director, Potential Energy

“The notion that when it comes to climate change, 'sorry' is the best we can offer our kids is devastating and unacceptable. Grounded in a playful truth about British behaviour, this campaign delivers a powerful gut punch: if we don’t act now to protect the people we love, the only thing left to say will be meaningless.”

Karen Land Short, Global Executive Creative Director, Sustainability, Accenture Song

“There’s a quiet, collective regret about how the climate crisis is unfolding. And sometimes, saying the hard human truth – in a surprising, relatable way – is what spurs people into action. With all communications around climate change, we need to be as human as possible, and unafraid of things with emotional charge – like the idea of failing our children.”

John Marshall, CEO of Potential Energy

“The most effective way to mobilize support for climate action is through love and the desire to protect future generations. That’s the heartbeat of this campaign. It’s a wake-up call: Later is too late.”