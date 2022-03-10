People and winning, Swindon and Hammersmith: A few of Annette King's favourite things

Having recently added BBH London to her already extensive portfolio of agencies in her charge, the Publicis Groupe UK chief executive Annette King has consolidated her place as the most influential person in UK advertising.

The holding company is putting in a strong performance. Earlier this month Publicis Groupe reported a 75 per cent hike in profits to €1.34 billion (£1.12 billion) and revenues back above pre-pandemic levels. Revenue for European operations were up 9.6 per cent on 2020 while annual revenues were up 3 per cent on a “two-year stack” basis compared to 2019.

We caught up with her to talk about how she manages such a large network of agencies and people, what she likes most and least about advertising, how she unwinds and whether she prefers wine made by Sir John Hegarty or Alchemists' Angus Crowther.