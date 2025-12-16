The Christmas Apple Ad That Carried An Unexpected Gut Punch

No animation. No animals. No forced smiles. Just a beautifully simple, smart, emotional gut-punch. Maybe it resonates because I was once a moody teenager myself, but as a grown-up creative I admire the honesty of the approach: a story we instantly recognise, where the product isn’t shouting for attention - it’s simply present, useful, human.

I’ve always loved that the film was, fittingly, misunderstood when it came out - criticised by some for being “sad”. Sad? Please. It was a Christmas miracle. If anything, it quietly reminded us that connection doesn’t always look the way we expect it to.