Beyond Billable: Debating The Glacial Movement of Agency Payment Models

She believes that alternative models such as technology-access fees, licensing arrangements, and agent-building, are emerging methods through which agencies can charge. She also underlines the need for agencies to recover these investment costs to be able to keep tools updated or train the next generation of talent.

“It's critically important that the conversations that agencies are having with brands encompasses the cost of access to the technology in one guise or another. And there's lots of different ways you can do it, because otherwise it's a different type of race to the bottom, and we can't afford to go there,” states Howe.

Frank adds that from her perspective she has still yet to see huge savings via AI adoption in terms of time or budget.

Alternative models

Emerging models are out there and MSQ is actively exploring them, shares Howe. One example is of a client whose content demands far exceeded the agreed scope, which left one of their agencies losing money. As a solution, rather than asking for a large budget increase, they proposed using its new AI platform and training it on the client’s brand and assets to deliver the required volume efficiently.

She admits that the client did still pay a small additional fee plus a technology licence, allowing their in-house team to use the tool.

“That's where you have to be really thoughtful about the problem that you and your client are sharing, and if they want certain quantity or volume of output for a certain budget, you need to think through how technology can play into that, and then what makes sense for all parties to make sure that you can deliver what's needed,” she outlines.

This illustrates how AI can enable sustainable pricing solutions tailored to each client’s needs, rather than simply offering “more for less”.

The discussion also reveals that while there is a sense that marketers want to see a change the panel felt that in reality, behind closed doors, this is not the case.

The speed of change has also meant that across the MSQ Group varying payment models have been applied to avoid a reliance on just one, which may no longer be fit for purpose in a short space of time either.

Howe also discusses a project with a CPG client that saw one of the agencies produce imagery for a product launch utilising AI that saved them spend on photography and retouching – this time allowing them to choose the platform used, as MSQ remains tech agnostic.

“Because we made it work, it worked for us at a price we felt comfortable with. They got it much faster at a much lower price than they would normally do while we've picked up four more briefs to do similar things for them, so it's scaling for us,” she continues.

Frank does warn that there is a risk that clients start to believe they can do everything themselves inhouse, adopting the same technology and processes, to further cost save.

And the lack of movement by clients to adopt new payment models, Fegent says, is simply because it is not a priority for them. She cites moves to measure sustainability and diversity as other areas that marketers have begun to focus more on in recent years, as well as transformation, which has become key for brands.

Meanwhile, they must also prioritise organising their data in order to optimise consumer relationships, Howe adds. Marketers have a lot on their plates and change to legacy payment processes may seem unnecessary in some cases as they may feel are not yet fully broken, even if other departments disagree.

Another age-old suggestion for an alternative remuneration model is one based on outcomes and incentives. Fegent believes that idea falls down in reality due to a lack of aligned KPIs between clients, procurement, and agencies.

She says that without shared objectives or clear ways to measure success, it’s impossible to build accountable value-based arrangements. She also says that good procurement teams welcome measurable KPIs, and that agencies need to prove what they can track, while clients must define what they’re actually being judged on — otherwise every model falls apart.

Despite various ideas and suggestions, the debate on payment system for agencies still looks set to run and run for some time yet. But as many of its major businesses see their value steady decline, a line in the sand inevitably needs to be drawn sometime. Doesn’t it?