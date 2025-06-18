Creative Data Lions: FCB, Dentsu and TBWA among winning networks

Spotlighting data-enhanced creativity each year, the big winner in the Creative Data category at Cannes Lions this year was for Consul Appliances in Brazil.

‘Efficient Ways to Pay’ by DM9 Sao Paulo is a barcode-inclusive ad campaign devised from the insight that, for financial reasons, almost two thirds (65 per cent) of Brazilians use household appliances that are 25 years old, a damaging statistic for the environment. The brand then began to communicate how households could afford to replace those products through its services.

Tina Allan, global chief data and intelligence officer, FCB, and Jury President , said: “This year’s Creative Data Grand Prix winner, ‘More Efficient Way to Pay’, set a new benchmark for how data can drive both innovation and meaningful impact. By making data visible, actionable, and human-centered, this work showed what’s possible when data serves real people. It redefined how we think about financing and proved that creative data can help brands become true partners in solving real-world challenges – for communities, businesses, and beyond.”