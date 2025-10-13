Can Adland Finally Market the Unmarketable?

In health advocacy, few topics receive as much attention as breast cancer, with the pink ribbon a global symbol of hope. Yet, beneath this vital narrative lies a stark truth: Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) is breast cancer's biggest killer, notoriously difficult to treat, and accounts for almost all breast cancer deaths. It's a relentless crisis often deemed 'too hard a read' for the public, and perhaps, for our industry.

Having one side of this category winning all the headlines, while the other shoulders the heaviest burden would in our industry be described as a marketing failure. It’s the unspoken half of the breast cancer story, consistently out-marketed by early stage survivorship, and it represents an urgent, moral challenge for the advertising industry.

And marketing matters. Awareness brings people to doctors sooner, leading to earlier diagnoses and better outcomes. Advocacy moves policymakers; public pressure opens doors. Advertising can’t rewrite reimbursement policy, but it can make sure those doors are being knocked on loudly enough to force them open – because visibility and urgency translate progress into policy.

Early-stage awareness campaigns are essential and must continue. However, MBC barely features in the broader breast cancer conversation. Stigmatized, misunderstood, and overlooked, the profound imbalance in public awareness means it’s routinely drowned out. It’s one of the hardest stories to tell, yet one where creative communication can meaningfully shift perception.

Next month, the ABC Global Alliance releases its Decade Report – a once-in-a-decade deep dive into advanced breast cancer progress. The 2015 report painted a sobering picture: MBC patients felt excluded from care decisions, like a target audience no one listened to. They lacked clear information, support, and hope.

This wasn’t just a medical crisis; it was a crisis of communication and advocacy, a clear sign that efforts to make the case for MBC support were falling short.

Fast forward ten years: what will this new report reveal? Have we closed care gaps, or are patients still left behind? Has public understanding evolved, and is access to breakthrough treatments equitable? The answers will reflect our societal priorities, the effectiveness of health campaigns, and our industry's ability to drive change for the most vulnerable. They’ll show if we’ve made the case for urgency – or if there’s still far more to do.

A decade ago, the ABC Global Charter set out '10 Actions for Change' – a roadmap to transform MBC care. It called for doubling median survival, guaranteeing multidisciplinary care, improving quality of life, protecting the right to work, ending stigma, and ensuring equitable treatment access. These weren’t just clinical goals; they were a blueprint for a global campaign using strategic communication to shift perception, dismantle myths, and empower patients. The Charter set a clear vision. Did we build enough campaigns to match it? We’re about to find out.

This report matters. Its answers will cut to the heart of whether people with MBC can live the full lives they deserve. Despite sustained effort from many in this space, I still question whether our communications for MBC has truly moved the needle.

But all is not lost. We’ve seen real scientific progress: Oral SERDs, new antibody-drug conjugates, and targeted combinations are extending survival. Screening guidelines, genetic testing, and AI are reshaping diagnostics. Campaigns are also reframing the narrative from 'dying of' to 'living with' MBC. These crucial developments improve the patient experience.

Innovation alone isn’t enough without equitable reach and uptake. If treatments don’t reach people equally and if public awareness, workplace policies, and social attitudes don’t evolve in step, science alone won’t rewrite the MBC story. Our industry’s ability to influence perception and drive action is indispensable here, ensuring these benefits are understood, accessible, and demanded. The “market” isn’t just a demographic; it’s women—mothers, daughters, partners—and men too, trying to live as long and as well as possible. The stakes couldn’t be higher.

So, where does this leave us on World MBC Day 2025? At a moment of truth. We’ve progressed, but awareness and support are still lacking. The Decade Report in November will provide definitive data, but we shouldn't need a once-in-a-decade audit to remind our industry that people with MBC deserve better, and our strategies must reflect that urgency. In marketing terms, the MBC awareness landscape is ripe for disruption, and our industry holds the tools.

This is precisely why advocacy, powered by strategic communication, matters more than ever. It’s the engine that ensures data is collected, policies rewritten, access expanded, and stigma shattered. As communicators, we amplify the voices of those living with MBC – people with families, careers, and ambitions, who deserve to live fully. Our craft can make a difference in this high-stakes global campaign where the “product” is life, dignity, and equitable care.

This month, I’m calling on all of us in the advertising industry to meet this opportunity, answer this moral imperative, and demand more: more impactful campaigns, more specific and compassionate messaging, and more urgent action for MBC. We cannot wait another ten years for a report to confirm stagnation. We must use our collective creativity and influence to elevate the narrative now. Let’s ensure the critical needs of people with metastatic breast cancer are no longer overshadowed but brought into the spotlight. It’s time for our industry to give this un-marketed crisis the attention it deserves.

Claire Gillis is the CEO of VML Health, the largest and fastest-growing global health offering within WPP.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to create awareness, and honour the millions of lives affected by breast cancer. Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day is on 13 October.