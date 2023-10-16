Brands Are Company Assets: Is The Message Finally Getting Through?

It’s not often that analysts (particularly financial ones) tell you what you want to hear.

But the City analysts who spoke to the IPA for its latest Investment Analyst Survey had good news to share. “Strength of brand/marketing” was the factor most frequently cited by the 200 analysts surveyed (at 79 per cent) when asked how they appraise the companies they cover, leadership quality was the second biggest factor (76 per cent) and technological innovation (72 per cent) the third.

And there was more good news: more analysts (37 per cent) see marketing as an investment than a cost (24 per cent), with 90 per cent agreeing that marketing spend should be capitalised, like Technology R&D, either all or part of the time.

So the power of marketing and brand – so often dismissed as a mere intangible on a balance sheet – is increasingly being recognised by those people many company boardrooms are desperate to please most: analysts (not consumers).

But there is still work to do. When asked what they would think if one of the companies they analysed had decided to slash their marketing spend, only 36 per cent of analysts felt it would a ‘short-term fix with long-term negative consequences’, compared to over half (52 per cent) who saw it as a ‘positive cost-saving measure’

Creative Salon’s Claire Beale took to the stage with the WPP chief executive Mark Read at the IPA’s EffWorks conference this week to address the fact that, while analysts acknowledge marketing’s contribution to “profit margins” and “sales volume”, they were less sure on “sales price” and “share price”.