Championing Creative Tech - Iris' Innovation Director on Utilising AI and Technology

Charlotte Bruton has stepped into Iris’ creative micro‑network as director of innovation, AI and technology, a move that underscores the company’s drive to fuse cutting‑edge expertise with senior talent, and to cement its reputation for innovation excellence.

Joining from Clemenger BBDO/CHE Proximity Australia, where she was technology and innovation director - leading AI and machine-learning integration for global clients, she is both a leading futurist and business strategist.

A tech specialist with over 20 years in advertising and digital marketing, her work has spanned predictive analytics, generative AI systems and mixed-reality experiences, such as Samsung’s ‘Clash of the Commuters’ Fortnite campaign and the ‘Flipvertising’ activation for Galaxy Flip.

Working with chief executive Zoe Eagles while reporting into global chief creative officer, Menno Kluin, Bruton will oversee the agency’s innovation agenda, from AI adoption and emerging-tech strategy to rapid prototyping and creative showcases.

Here she discusses joining the UK team of Iris, her views on the practises around Gen AI adoption, and outlines what currently excites her about innovation taking place in the world of marketing.

Creative Salon: Congrats on the new gig. What does the director of innovation, AI and technology role bring to Iris?



Charlotte Bruton: Thank you! Our industry is experiencing a unique chapter offered by a convergence of rapid innovation, tech strategy and creative technology. This role will be focused on fostering and nurturing every possible opportunity, with a direct focus on emerging and generative technologies.

My aim is to champion creative technology as part of the idea-making process, not something that happens after it.

This brings a deeply integrated way of thinking: where ideas, culture and technology are hybridised from the outset; where AI, voice, digital experience and machine learning become tools for ideation, not just execution; where we prototype quickly, test boldly, and embed tech thinking at the creative core.

What attracted you to move to Iris?

I was drawn to Iris because it lives and breathes that outsider mindset - bold, curious, and unapologetically creative. Right now, it feels like we’re riding a wave that’s gaining serious momentum, and it’s clear 2026 is going to be our year. After leading AI and machine learning projects in Australia, the independent, almost renegade spirit of Iris instantly clicked with me. The water views may have changed from Sydney to London, but the attitude is exactly the same!

It’s a place where creativity, culture, and technology collide, and that collision is where I do my best work.

With such an important role to identify areas of innovation and implement new tech, where do you begin?

For me, it always starts with culture and mindset. Innovation can’t sit on the sidelines, it has to live in the messy middle where creativity, technology and culture crash together. I want everyone, from strategists to technologists, to think differently and to see experimentation as a natural part of the process, not an add-on.

From there, it’s all about action - getting ideas out fast, testing, learning, and building momentum through prototypes that actually move the needle for our clients. The goal is to make technology work in service of creativity, not the other way around.

And because “Participate or Perish” runs deep in Iris’s DNA, innovation here isn’t just an internal thing - it’s about creating real spaces for participation, for communities to interact and shape what we make. So rather than chasing shiny new tools, I’m focused on building the right foundation: a culture that’s curious, brave, and ready to turn creative tech into something meaningful.

What excites you most about marketing innovation currently?



What really fires me up is that we’re at this incredible moment where creativity and technology are finally moving in sync. We’ve talked about it for years, decades even, but now it’s actually happening. It’s not about tacking on a technical execution at the end of an idea anymore; it’s about building them right into the creative heart from the start and we’re at a point where everyone is not only ready but eager.

What’s even more exciting is how this opens up new ways for people to participate - to co-create, interact, and actually shape the work. Mixed reality, voice, immersive experiences, generative AI - these aren’t just tools; they’re ways to create real emotion and cultural impact. And the best part? There’s still so much unexplored space. While many are still doing things the old way, we’ve got this huge opportunity to redefine what creative innovation can be.

How would you advise marketers to go about recognising which technology is here to stay within the marketing mix and to invest in over a potential shiny new short-term trend?



For me, it must always come back to people and culture. If a technology helps brands connect with real human behaviour - if it creates participation rather than just noise - then it’s worth paying attention to. The hype fades quickly, but genuine connection doesn’t. We can all easily reel off our favourite pieces of tech or experiences; they are always the one that have meaningfully changed our lives.

I look for tech that naturally integrates into how we already work and create, not something that needs a massive custom build every time. If you can repeat it, scale it, and actually see it add value beyond the “wow” factor - that’s when you know it has staying power.

And it’s not just about the tools; it’s about the capability behind them. You can’t just buy innovation, you have to build the culture, the people, and the processes that make it live and breathe in your business.

At the end of the day, I’d always bet on technology that amplifies creativity and drives participation over the next shiny thing. That’s the stuff that sticks.

Are you seeing any common mistakes being made by marketers while adopting Gen AI creative in their comms?



Definitely. One of the biggest mistakes is treating generative AI like a replacement for creativity instead of a collaborator. When that happens, the work loses its emotion - the human spark that actually connects with people.

I also see brands jumping in without a clear purpose or plan, using AI just because it’s what they feel they have to do right now. That’s when things can go off the rails. Expectations don’t match reality, delivery suffers, and it ends up being more noise than impact.

We’ve all seen AI used as a stunt - a one-off moment - rather than being built into the creative process in a significant, sustainable way. The real power of Gen AI comes when it’s used strategically: to spark new kinds of participation, to connect culture and creativity in ways we haven’t seen before. That’s when it actually elevates the work rather than just adding another gimmick.

What’s the best use case you have seen so far?

What excites me most are the ideas where technology doesn’t just support the creative - it is the creative. When AI becomes a platform for participation, that’s where the magic happens.

Take Coca-Cola’s “Create Real Magic" campaign, for example. Coke opened up its brand assets to the world and let people use a bespoke AI tool built with OpenAI and DALL·E to create their own branded art. It turned fans into co-creators and made the brand feel alive in real time. That’s the kind of creative democracy I love - when technology gives everyone a seat at the table.

Or look at Nike’s “Never Done Evolving” spot - Nike used AI to blend decades of Serena Williams footage, creating a real-time match between her 1999 and 2017 selves. It wasn’t just clever tech; it told a deeply human story about growth and legacy. That blend of emotion and innovation is where AI really sings. She is the GOAT!

Then there’s Heinz’s “Draw Ketchup” campaign - pure genius. People were asked to draw ketchup, and when the results were fed into an AI image generator, it still produced Heinz bottles. It’s such a simple but powerful way to prove brand strength through creativity and technology. I’m also a big fan of Starbucks 'DEEP BREW AI'. Every iteration has been fascinating to watch. I could go on and on!

These examples show what’s truly possible when AI, storytelling and participation collide. The dream is to take that even further. Imagine a generative campaign that learns from audience input, evolves in real time, and builds culture as it goes. That’s where I get really excited - when creativity stops being static and starts becoming something living, responsive, and shared.