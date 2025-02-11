Josh Krichefski On Embracing Our Inner ‘corkscrew thinker’

As we navigate an ever-evolving industry, one truth remains unwavering. Creativity is the cornerstone of success in advertising.

In a world where the only constant is change — from technological advancements to shifting consumer behaviours — creativity is the thread that ties it all together.

It’s the force that drives us forward, enables us to break new ground, and ultimately helps brands stand out in a crowded marketplace.

Dave Trott says it best in the introduction of his book Creative Blindness: “At the lowest point of the war, Winston Churchill said the only thing that would save us was ‘corkscrew thinkers’.

People who thought differently.… People who could approach a problem inside-out. People who could look at an obstacle and see it as an opportunity.

This industry is full of ‘corkscrew thinkers’, who can fuel innovation, create a connection with consumers, but also adapt to change.

Let’s begin with innovation.

At the heart of every successful campaign is a ‘spark’ of creativity. It’s what drives us to push boundaries, to reimagine what’s possible, and to deliver ground-breaking ideas that set us apart.

In today’s competitive landscape, innovative thinking is still vital for cutting through the noise. Nike’s “Just Do It” or Apple’s “Think Different.” These weren’t just clever ads—they were revolutionary ideas that reshaped the industry and raised the bar for what’s possible.

Creativity doesn’t just create something new; it redefines how we engage with the world.

Sometimes innovation can come in the form of a symbol that cuts through - like Play Station’s take-over of Oxford Circus.

But innovation alone isn’t enough.

We need to connect with consumers on a deeper level. When we tap into the emotions, aspirations, and pain points of consumers, that’s when our campaigns resonate most.

Consider campaigns like Dove’s “Real Beauty” or Coca-Cola’s “Share a Coke.” These are more than just marketing messages—they tap into universal truths about identity and connection, making their brands more human and relatable.

Meaningful connections elevate a campaign from ‘good’ to ‘unforgettable’.

The power of creativity in advertising is discussed in the business pages.

Two weeks ago in The Sunday Times, Compare the Market’s CEO Mark Baillie shared the story of the company’s humble beginnings.

Back in 2009, Competitors were outpacing them and the high cost of using the word “market” in their online advertising (a £12 cost per click) was making Return On Investment even more of a challenge.

Facing mounting pressure, they briefed their ad agency “to create a campaign to drive people to our site without using the word "market."

The breakthrough came when the agency’s creative director was cycling past Battersea Park zoo. A sign caught his eye: "Come and see the meerkats."

"Meerkat. Market. Meerkat." It clicked instantly.

Fast forward a few months, and Aleksandr Orlov and Sergei—the iconic Russian meerkats—had taken over the nation’s TV screens. The result? A meteoric rise for Compare the Market, and a business, according to Baillie, now three times the size of their competitors.

Now, of course, the landscape is constantly changing.

From the rise of social media to the advent of artificial intelligence, new technologies are transforming the way consumers interact with brands.

The key to staying relevant is our ability to adapt. And creativity is what allows us to do just that. It’s about using our imagination to find fresh solutions to new challenges.

Whether it’s leveraging emerging platforms, adjusting to new consumer behaviours, or embracing AI. Creativity is the bridge between the present and the future. So, we don’t just keep up with change, but lead it, and stay ahead of the curve.

Of course, AI is transforming how we work. But there are still limits to what technology can do. Creativity that connects, inspires, and resonates with people—comes from the human touch.

As Vikki Ross says: Could AI have come up with these?