The Rebellion in the Roses

Where did your last bank holiday take you?

Perhaps you were off hiking in the dales? Taking tea in the Cotswolds? Enjoying the first bit of sun in the park or just binging out on Netflix and nearly getting round to odd jobs?

Well, if you were married to me, you’d have found yourself with a coffee and a banana on an early morning train to Letchworth Garden City to investigate the home of Britain’s first roundabout, constructed circa 1909. (Yes, my husband is a very good sport.)

But Letchworth was no let down. It was one of the most thought-provoking trips I have made in a some time.

Letchworth Garden City was built at a time of rapid urbanization. The early 20th century saw a massive influx of people into cities, driven by industrialization. This led to the construction of high-density streets, apartment blocks, rapid urban expansion and tightly packed neighbourhoods.

So it was strange to discover a town from that period almost deliberately built with inefficiency in mind. Letchworth has one of the lowest housing densities in the UK. Spaced-out cottages formed its earliest streets with low-rise arts and crafts buildings on large plots of land. Occasional terraces do pop up, but earn their place more for aesthetic variety than through an attempt to house the many.

Letchworth Garden City was also built in an era when the individual was being put in front of the spiritual. Darwin's theory of evolution, published in the late 19th century, had made a big impact on religious beliefs, challenging the fundamental creation narrative by offering a scientific explanation for life. Society was questioning the church’s authority in favour of reasoning.

Despite all this going on, one of the most important buildings I stumbled across in Letchworth Garden City was Vasanta Hall: a centre of Theosophism (an esoteric spiritual movement and a big part of town’s early identity). A mile down the road, I discovered ‘The Cloisters,’ now an events space, but originally built by a Quaker philanthropist as a school of psychology before it became home to the Theosophists and the Freemasons. Even the design of the town incorporates spirituality, with open spaces originally intended to promote higher-order contemplation.